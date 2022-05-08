ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Early Offense, McNairy’s Strong Outing Lead Baseball to 8-3 Win over No. 19 LSU

rolltide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball used early offense paired with a strong start from Jacob McNairy to get the 8-3 win over 19th-ranked LSU on Saturday evening at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Crimson Tide is now 26-21 overall and 10-13 in Southeastern Conference play. LSU got ahead early with...

rolltide.com

WNTZ

LSU Softball falls to Mississippi State in regular season finale

STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 19/20 LSU (34-20, 13-11 SEC) fell short of the sweep as Mississippi State (32-23, 10-14 SEC) came from behind to pick up a 6-5 victory Sunday afternoon at Nusz Park. Sophomore Danieca Coffey made her first career home run a grand slam and had a career-high four RBIs, while classmate Ali Newland […]
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies Softball advances in SEC tournament

The Southeastern conference annual softball championship tournament began on Tuesday in Gainesville, Florida, and the 12th seeded Aggies got off on the right foot with a 5-3 win over the 13th seeded Auburn Tigers. The Aggie women got the scoring started in the third inning, on a bases-loaded double by sophomore Trinity Cannon, which cleared the bases, scoring three. The Aggies added an additional run when freshman Koko Wooley scored on a fielders choice ground ball hit by fellow fish Cayden Baker. The Gamecocks put together a rally of their own in the top of the 5th, combining four hits, along with a walk and an A&M error to plate three runs and draw the score to 4-3 Aggies. But Trinity Cannon came up in the bottom half of the frame, and started a two-out rally with a single to left. She moved to second on a Rylen Wiggins walk, and Koko Wooley drove Cannon in with a double, providing a piece of bonus insurance, and solidifying a 5-3 Aggie win. The Aggie women will take on the host Florida Gators in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday afternoon at 4 pm. You can see the game on SEC network.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WAFB

LSU falls to Mississippi State in opening round of SEC Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The sixth-seeded LSU Tigers (34-21) fell to the 11th seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-23) 7-4 in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11 in nine innings. The Tigers have lost two of the last four games to the Bulldogs after taking...
STARKVILLE, MS

