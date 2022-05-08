Early Offense, McNairy’s Strong Outing Lead Baseball to 8-3 Win over No. 19 LSU

The Southeastern conference annual softball championship tournament began on Tuesday in Gainesville, Florida, and the 12th seeded Aggies got off on the right foot with a 5-3 win over the 13th seeded Auburn Tigers. The Aggie women got the scoring started in the third inning, on a bases-loaded double by sophomore Trinity Cannon, which cleared the bases, scoring three. The Aggies added an additional run when freshman Koko Wooley scored on a fielders choice ground ball hit by fellow fish Cayden Baker. The Gamecocks put together a rally of their own in the top of the 5th, combining four hits, along with a walk and an A&M error to plate three runs and draw the score to 4-3 Aggies. But Trinity Cannon came up in the bottom half of the frame, and started a two-out rally with a single to left. She moved to second on a Rylen Wiggins walk, and Koko Wooley drove Cannon in with a double, providing a piece of bonus insurance, and solidifying a 5-3 Aggie win. The Aggie women will take on the host Florida Gators in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday afternoon at 4 pm. You can see the game on SEC network.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO