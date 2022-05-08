ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Gate, CA

Woman shot to death near a homeless encampment near South Gate

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Santa Ana police make arrest in decades-old homicide case

The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
SANTA ANA, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
South Gate, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
South Gate, CA
Fontana Herald News

After 32 years, suspect is arrested in connection with death of Fontana man

A Fontana man was stabbed to death 32 years ago, and last month a suspect was sentenced in connection with the crime, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred on March 25, 1990, when victim John Carl Burkhardt, 71, was found deceased in the living room of his home located at 8680 Mango Avenue. Burkhardt was stabbed multiple times and his home was ransacked. A close friend of the victim found him in his residence after he failed to show up for breakfast.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Long Beach man dies in hospital after being strangled by daughter

A Long Beach woman faces murder and elder abuse charges after she allegedly strangled her father during an argument late last month. The man, identified as 74-year-old Juan Ochoa Rodriguez, died in a local hospital Friday, more than a week after his daughter was arrested for attacking him. On April 25, Genesis Noemi Ochoa, 30, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Three Arrested After Being Found With Cocaine, Stolen Catalytic Converters

Three men were arrested in Santa Clarita Monday after allegedly being found with stolen catalytic converters and cocaine. At around 2:30 a.m. Monday, deputies pulled over a vehicle that was not following vehicle code on the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Mariah Beltran, of San Bernardino, as the woman who lost her life and 22-year-old Carlos Rivas, of Los Angeles, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Covina area of Los Angeles County. The fatal car crash took place on Saturday at 1:23 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a 2006 Saturn Vue was going on the westbound freeway east of Holt Avenue [...]
COVINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Violent Crime#Firestone Boulevard#Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

8-year-old involved in fiery Walnut crash dies

An eight-year-old boy who was hospitalized following a fiery crash in Walnut early Sunday morning has died from his injuries. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Phillip Rosas. Rosas was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Valley Boulevard and […]
WALNUT, CA
KTLA

3 overdose at Pacoima home, police say

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of three people who were actively overdosing at a home in Pacoima Sunday morning. It happened around 8:55 a.m. on the 12900 block of Sunburst Street. Officers arrived on scene and found three people who all appeared to be overdosing on an undetermined substance. The Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Anaheim police ID man found dead in vehicle, suspect arrested

The Anaheim Police Department has released the name of a man whose body was found in a parked vehicle in Anaheim Sunday, as well as the man arrested on suspicion of killing him. The body of 34-year-old Amado Francisco Lopez-Martinez was found around 8:40 a.m. inside a small SUV parked on the 1500 block of […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Man’s body found in parked vehicle in Anaheim

A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found inside a parked vehicle in Anaheim Sunday morning. The man’s body was discovered by Anaheim police around 8:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of West Ball Road. The Police Department received a report of screaming coming from a parked vehicle in the area. When […]
ANAHEIM, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home, mother arrested

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for fatal shooting of woman in Gardena over weekend

Authorities arrested a Lancaster man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster woman in Gardena on Sunday. Gardena Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at Redondo Beach Motel on W. Redondo Beach Boulevard at around 4:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found the 37-year-old Lancaster woman, Chiquita Walton, suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died at the scene. Officers disclosed on Monday that they had taken Alexander McGowan, 42, also from Lancaster, into custody and booked on suspicion of murder. As the investigation continues, detectives were looking to determine a motive in the fatal shooting. McGowan was held on $2 million bail. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Gardena police Detective Hugo Gualotuna at (310) 217-9639, or Sergeant Brian Messina at (310) 217-9692.
GARDENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy