Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson; Yuma AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR FINE PARTICULATES FROM 900 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine Particulates. WHERE...Sedgwick, Logan, Crowley, Phillips, Weld, Morgan, Yuma, Washington, Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Cheyenne, El Paso, Kiowa, Pueblo, Bent, Prowers, Otero, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Julesburg, Sterling, Ordway, Holyoke, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Wray, Akron, Brighton, Deer Trail, Littleton, Kiowa, Burlington, Limon, Cheyenne Wells, Colorado Springs, Eads, Pueblo, Las Animas, Lamar, La Junta, Walsenburg, Kim, Trinidad and Springfield. WHEN...900 AM Wednesday May 11 to 900 PM Wednesday May 11 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Wednesday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the late morning and afternoon hours. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the advisory area Wednesday evening. Additionally, smoke from out-of-state wildfires will be transported into the advisory area throughout the day on Wednesday. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
