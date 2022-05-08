ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative...

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Freeze Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed, or will soon warm, above freezing this morning therefore the freeze warning will be allowed to expire.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Washington; Weld AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR FINE PARTICULATES FROM 900 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine Particulates. WHERE...Sedgwick, Logan, Crowley, Phillips, Weld, Morgan, Yuma, Washington, Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Cheyenne, El Paso, Kiowa, Pueblo, Bent, Prowers, Otero, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Julesburg, Sterling, Ordway, Holyoke, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Wray, Akron, Brighton, Deer Trail, Littleton, Kiowa, Burlington, Limon, Cheyenne Wells, Colorado Springs, Eads, Pueblo, Las Animas, Lamar, La Junta, Walsenburg, Kim, Trinidad and Springfield. WHEN...900 AM Wednesday May 11 to 900 PM Wednesday May 11 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Wednesday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the late morning and afternoon hours. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the advisory area Wednesday evening. Additionally, smoke from out-of-state wildfires will be transported into the advisory area throughout the day on Wednesday. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Air Quality Alert issued for Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Baca; Bent; Crowley; El Paso; Huerfano; Kiowa; Las Animas; Otero; Prowers; Pueblo AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR FINE PARTICULATES FROM 900 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine Particulates. WHERE...Sedgwick, Logan, Crowley, Phillips, Weld, Morgan, Yuma, Washington, Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Cheyenne, El Paso, Kiowa, Pueblo, Bent, Prowers, Otero, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Julesburg, Sterling, Ordway, Holyoke, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Wray, Akron, Brighton, Deer Trail, Littleton, Kiowa, Burlington, Limon, Cheyenne Wells, Colorado Springs, Eads, Pueblo, Las Animas, Lamar, La Junta, Walsenburg, Kim, Trinidad and Springfield. WHEN...900 AM Wednesday May 11 to 900 PM Wednesday May 11 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Wednesday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the late morning and afternoon hours. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the advisory area Wednesday evening. Additionally, smoke from out-of-state wildfires will be transported into the advisory area throughout the day on Wednesday. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
BACA COUNTY, CO
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected, except the colder valley locations like Panguitch where temperatures may fall as low as 21. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible. Rough conditions on area lakes. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
Air Quality Alert issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson; Yuma AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR FINE PARTICULATES FROM 900 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine Particulates. WHERE...Sedgwick, Logan, Crowley, Phillips, Weld, Morgan, Yuma, Washington, Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Cheyenne, El Paso, Kiowa, Pueblo, Bent, Prowers, Otero, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Julesburg, Sterling, Ordway, Holyoke, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Wray, Akron, Brighton, Deer Trail, Littleton, Kiowa, Burlington, Limon, Cheyenne Wells, Colorado Springs, Eads, Pueblo, Las Animas, Lamar, La Junta, Walsenburg, Kim, Trinidad and Springfield. WHEN...900 AM Wednesday May 11 to 900 PM Wednesday May 11 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Wednesday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the late morning and afternoon hours. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the advisory area Wednesday evening. Additionally, smoke from out-of-state wildfires will be transported into the advisory area throughout the day on Wednesday. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
Severe Weather Statement issued for McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCook; Miner; Minnehaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LAKE...NORTHWESTERN MINNEHAHA...SOUTHEASTERN MINER AND CENTRAL MCCOOK COUNTIES At 948 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just southwest of Salem, or 13 miles northwest of Lake Vermillion State Recreation Area, moving north at 25 mph. A second storm was located 5 miles east of Orland, moving northeast at 30 mph HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lake Herman State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MCCOOK COUNTY, SD
Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 25.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.7 25.3 25.1 24.8 24.7 24.4
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
Special Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clare A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Clare County through 1145 AM EDT At 1040 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Vogel Center, or 15 miles southeast of Lake City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Harrison... Long Lake... Leota MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Louis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Arnold. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River near Arnold. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 21.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 am Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Meramec River Arnold 24.0 24.4 22.8 21.5 20.4 19.5 18.8
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Air Quality Alert issued for Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Archuleta; Dolores; Hinsdale; La Plata; Montezuma; Montrose; Ouray; San Juan; San Miguel AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 900 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Rio Grande, Alamosa, Costilla, Conejos, Saguache, Archuleta, San Juan, Hinsdale, Mineral, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, Montezuma and La Plata Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Del Norte, South Fork, Alamosa, San Luis, Conejos, Saguache, Pagosa Springs, Silverton, Lake City, Creede, Montrose, Nucla, Ouray, Telluride, Dove Creek, Cortez, Durango, Hermosa, Honeyville and Rockwood. WHEN...900 AM Wednesday May 11 to 900 PM Wednesday May 11 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Wednesday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the late morning and afternoon hours. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the advisory area Wednesday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
Heat Advisory issued for Bureau, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bureau; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures, high humidity, and light winds may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Flood Advisory issued for Outagamie, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Outagamie; Waupaca FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 930 AM CDT this morning for a portion of northeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, Outagamie and Waupaca. Local Emergency Management reported that flood waters have receded across the advisory area. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

