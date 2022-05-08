Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clare FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Michigan, including the following counties, Clare and Isabella. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1113 AM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. It is estimated that locally more than 2 inches of rain has fallen from the ongoing thunderstorms. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Pleasant, Clare, Farwell, Rosebush, Lake Isabella, Lake, Beal City, Five Lakes, Weidman, Delwin, Loomis, Brinton, Bailey Lake and Eight Point Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
