ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 22:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gladwin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GLADWIN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and very heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 07:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed, or will soon warm, above freezing this morning therefore the freeze warning will be allowed to expire.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 71.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 71.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 71.5 feet through Thursday morning. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
County
Mohave County, AZ
WBUR

Drought imperils hydropower on Colorado River's reservoirs

The Department of the Interior announced this week that it’s taking unprecedented steps on the Colorado River to protect the power and water supplies for millions of people in the Western United States. Facing a drought that has persisted for more than 20 years, the West is drying out...
UTAH STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Red Flag Warning#Southern Nevada And
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alexander by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Alexander The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Thebes affecting Scott and Alexander Counties. Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau affecting Perry, Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Union, Scott and Alexander Counties. .The river has crested and is falling. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Thebes. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, The town of Gale begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 33.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday, May 21. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, dime size hail and heavy rain are still possible with a thunderstorm near Wentworth.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Thebes affecting Scott and Alexander Counties. Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau affecting Perry, Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Union, Scott and Alexander Counties. .The river has crested and is falling. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 34.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 24.9 feet Saturday, May 21. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected, except the colder valley locations like Panguitch where temperatures may fall as low as 21. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible. Rough conditions on area lakes. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.7 Wed 9 am CDT 16.7 16.7 16.6
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Scotland HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures, high humidity, and light winds may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Louis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Arnold. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River near Arnold. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 21.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 am Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Meramec River Arnold 24.0 24.4 22.8 21.5 20.4 19.5 18.8
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Castle Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Castle Country; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Western Millard and Juab Counties; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, southern and southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible. Rough conditions on area lakes including Lake Powell.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clare FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Michigan, including the following counties, Clare and Isabella. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1113 AM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. It is estimated that locally more than 2 inches of rain has fallen from the ongoing thunderstorms. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Pleasant, Clare, Farwell, Rosebush, Lake Isabella, Lake, Beal City, Five Lakes, Weidman, Delwin, Loomis, Brinton, Bailey Lake and Eight Point Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy