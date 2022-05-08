ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esmeralda County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gladwin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GLADWIN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and very heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 07:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed, or will soon warm, above freezing this morning therefore the freeze warning will be allowed to expire.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed, or will soon warm, above freezing this morning therefore the freeze warning will be allowed to expire.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Thebes affecting Scott and Alexander Counties. Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau affecting Perry, Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Union, Scott and Alexander Counties. .The river has crested and is falling. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Thebes. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, The town of Gale begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 33.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday, May 21. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected, except the colder valley locations like Panguitch where temperatures may fall as low as 21. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible. Rough conditions on area lakes. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Isabella by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Isabella FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Michigan, including the following counties, Clare and Isabella. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1113 AM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. It is estimated that locally more than 2 inches of rain has fallen from the ongoing thunderstorms. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Pleasant, Clare, Farwell, Rosebush, Lake Isabella, Lake, Beal City, Five Lakes, Weidman, Delwin, Loomis, Brinton, Bailey Lake and Eight Point Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN LAKE...NORTHWESTERN MINNEHAHA...SOUTHEASTERN MINER AND CENTRAL MCCOOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storms near Salem and east of Orland which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, hail up to dime size is still likely with the thunderstorm east of Orland as it moves toward areas between Wentworth and Colman through 1015 am CDT.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Castle Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Castle Country; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Western Millard and Juab Counties; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, southern and southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible. Rough conditions on area lakes including Lake Powell.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Scotland HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures, high humidity, and light winds may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bay; Midland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bay and Midland Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1004 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Standish to near Edenville to near Rosebush. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Edenville and Bentley around 1010 AM EDT. Pinconning around 1030 AM EDT. Sanford around 1035 AM EDT. Oil City around 1045 AM EDT. Linwood around 1055 AM EDT. Pleasant Valley around 1105 AM EDT. Midland around 1110 AM EDT. Auburn around 1115 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Mount Forest, Laporte, Averill, Gordonville, Bombay, Porter Township, Crump, Poseyville, Willard and Hope. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.7 Wed 9 am CDT 16.7 16.7 16.6
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Alamosa; Conejos; Costilla; Mineral; Rio Grande; Saguache AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 900 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Rio Grande, Alamosa, Costilla, Conejos, Saguache, Archuleta, San Juan, Hinsdale, Mineral, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, Montezuma and La Plata Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Del Norte, South Fork, Alamosa, San Luis, Conejos, Saguache, Pagosa Springs, Silverton, Lake City, Creede, Montrose, Nucla, Ouray, Telluride, Dove Creek, Cortez, Durango, Hermosa, Honeyville and Rockwood. WHEN...900 AM Wednesday May 11 to 900 PM Wednesday May 11 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Wednesday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the late morning and afternoon hours. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the advisory area Wednesday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 25.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.7 25.3 25.1 24.8 24.7 24.4
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL

