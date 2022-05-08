ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed, or will soon warm, above freezing this morning therefore the freeze warning will be allowed to expire.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Yucca Valley, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Louis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Arnold. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River near Arnold. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 21.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 am Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Meramec River Arnold 24.0 24.4 22.8 21.5 20.4 19.5 18.8
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Havana 14.0 16.0 Wed 9 am CDT 16.0 16.0 15.8
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 25.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.7 25.3 25.1 24.8 24.7 24.4
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Outagamie, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Outagamie; Waupaca FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 930 AM CDT this morning for a portion of northeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, Outagamie and Waupaca. Local Emergency Management reported that flood waters have receded across the advisory area. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected, except the colder valley locations like Panguitch where temperatures may fall as low as 21. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible. Rough conditions on area lakes. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Castle Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Castle Country; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Western Millard and Juab Counties; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, southern and southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible. Rough conditions on area lakes including Lake Powell.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCook; Miner; Minnehaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LAKE...NORTHWESTERN MINNEHAHA...SOUTHEASTERN MINER AND CENTRAL MCCOOK COUNTIES At 948 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just southwest of Salem, or 13 miles northwest of Lake Vermillion State Recreation Area, moving north at 25 mph. A second storm was located 5 miles east of Orland, moving northeast at 30 mph HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lake Herman State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MCCOOK COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bay; Midland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bay and Midland Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1004 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Standish to near Edenville to near Rosebush. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Edenville and Bentley around 1010 AM EDT. Pinconning around 1030 AM EDT. Sanford around 1035 AM EDT. Oil City around 1045 AM EDT. Linwood around 1055 AM EDT. Pleasant Valley around 1105 AM EDT. Midland around 1110 AM EDT. Auburn around 1115 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Mount Forest, Laporte, Averill, Gordonville, Bombay, Porter Township, Crump, Poseyville, Willard and Hope. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Alamosa; Conejos; Costilla; Mineral; Rio Grande; Saguache AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 900 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Rio Grande, Alamosa, Costilla, Conejos, Saguache, Archuleta, San Juan, Hinsdale, Mineral, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, Montezuma and La Plata Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Del Norte, South Fork, Alamosa, San Luis, Conejos, Saguache, Pagosa Springs, Silverton, Lake City, Creede, Montrose, Nucla, Ouray, Telluride, Dove Creek, Cortez, Durango, Hermosa, Honeyville and Rockwood. WHEN...900 AM Wednesday May 11 to 900 PM Wednesday May 11 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Wednesday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the late morning and afternoon hours. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the advisory area Wednesday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson; Yuma AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR FINE PARTICULATES FROM 900 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine Particulates. WHERE...Sedgwick, Logan, Crowley, Phillips, Weld, Morgan, Yuma, Washington, Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Cheyenne, El Paso, Kiowa, Pueblo, Bent, Prowers, Otero, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Julesburg, Sterling, Ordway, Holyoke, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Wray, Akron, Brighton, Deer Trail, Littleton, Kiowa, Burlington, Limon, Cheyenne Wells, Colorado Springs, Eads, Pueblo, Las Animas, Lamar, La Junta, Walsenburg, Kim, Trinidad and Springfield. WHEN...900 AM Wednesday May 11 to 900 PM Wednesday May 11 IMPACTS...Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Wednesday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the late morning and afternoon hours. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the advisory area Wednesday evening. Additionally, smoke from out-of-state wildfires will be transported into the advisory area throughout the day on Wednesday. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 PM 5.5 1.8 2.3 10 MINOR 12/05 AM 5.2 1.5 2.2 8-9 NONE 12/05 PM 5.3 1.6 1.7 6-7 NONE 13/06 AM 4.2 0.5 1.1 4-5 NONE 13/06 PM 4.7 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 14/07 AM 4.0 0.3 0.8 4 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/10 AM 3.6 1.5 1.7 2-3 MINOR 11/11 PM 3.7 1.6 1.7 2 MODERATE 12/11 AM 3.6 1.5 1.7 2 MINOR 13/12 AM 3.7 1.6 1.5 1-2 MODERATE 13/12 PM 3.4 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR 14/12 AM 3.6 1.5 1.3 1 MINOR CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 3.6 1.6 1.8 2 MINOR 12/02 AM 3.8 1.8 1.8 2 MINOR 12/02 PM 3.5 1.5 1.7 2 MINOR 13/02 AM 3.7 1.7 1.6 1 MINOR 13/03 PM 3.1 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 14/03 AM 3.5 1.5 1.2 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/10 AM 3.6 1.4 1.7 2 MINOR 11/10 PM 3.6 1.4 1.8 2 MINOR 12/10 AM 3.6 1.4 1.7 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.6 1.4 1.6 1-2 MINOR 13/11 AM 3.4 1.2 1.5 1 NONE 13/11 PM 3.3 1.1 1.2 1 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy