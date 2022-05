Claude Giroux was asked whether playing for the Florida Panthers is as fun as it looks. "Well, we're winning," he said. "So, yeah." Giroux, 34, had a classic NHL trade deadline glow-up, going from the draft lottery-bound Philadelphia Flyers to the Panthers, who won the Presidents' Trophy for the regular season's best record. He went from near the basement to the penthouse, from moroseness to merriment.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO