Arrest Made in Riverside Shooting Death

Riverside police said Saturday they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man a day earlier. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Daniel Hayward of Riverside, was found by officers at 12:40 a.m. Friday
The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday. The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
A man died after being hit by a car while he was trying to steal its catalytic converter early Monday, Sacramento Police Department officials said. Police said officers responded to Timberlake Drive at 4:45 a.m. and found a man with serious injuries. The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, KTLA […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of minors were arrested early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stabbed someone at a Food Maxx grocery store in Oroville. After midnight Wednesday, Oroville police said officers were dispatched to the Food Maxx store on Oro Dam Boulevard. When they arrived, police said they found a 21-year-old man outside […]
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A Huntington Beach personal trainer has been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting a man he saw as a romantic rival and a woman he believed to be his ex-girlfriend, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Jamon Rayon Buggs, 47, was also convicted of one count of being a felon […]
A California man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a robbery on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. On April 15, 27-year-old Chris Martin was celebrating his birthday when a stranger pulled a gun out on one of his friends as they were leaving a night club around 3 a.m., KTLA and CBS News reported.
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop turned into the arrests of three gang members by deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Saturday, deputies said they stopped a vehicle around 10:42 p.m. for traffic enforcement purposes near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street. During the stop, deputies said the […]
A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
A Fontana man was stabbed to death 32 years ago, and last month a suspect was sentenced in connection with the crime, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred on March 25, 1990, when victim John Carl Burkhardt, 71, was found deceased in the living room of his home located at 8680 Mango Avenue. Burkhardt was stabbed multiple times and his home was ransacked. A close friend of the victim found him in his residence after he failed to show up for breakfast.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of catalytic converter thieves who got away despite being interrupted by the vehicle’s owner in Simi Valley. The incident occurred Monday in a residential area near Yosemite Avenue and Alamo Street, the Simi Valley Police Department stated in a news release. The […]
