Los Angeles, CA

Man Wounded by Bike-Riding Gunman Downtown

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

A man was wounded Saturday by a gunman on a bicycle downtown. The shooting occurred at...

mynewsla.com

KTLA

Long Beach man dies in hospital after being strangled by daughter

A Long Beach woman faces murder and elder abuse charges after she allegedly strangled her father during an argument late last month. The man, identified as 74-year-old Juan Ochoa Rodriguez, died in a local hospital Friday, more than a week after his daughter was arrested for attacking him. On April 25, Genesis Noemi Ochoa, 30, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman shot, killed at South L.A. homeless encampment

A woman was found dead early Saturday morning at a South Los Angeles homeless encampment, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Firestone Boulevard in the Florence-Firestone area around 2:30 a.m. On scene, they found a woman unconscious on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 overdose at Pacoima home, police say

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of three people who were actively overdosing at a home in Pacoima Sunday morning. It happened around 8:55 a.m. on the 12900 block of Sunburst Street. Officers arrived on scene and found three people who all appeared to be overdosing on an undetermined substance. The Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Anaheim police ID man found dead in vehicle, suspect arrested

The Anaheim Police Department has released the name of a man whose body was found in a parked vehicle in Anaheim Sunday, as well as the man arrested on suspicion of killing him. The body of 34-year-old Amado Francisco Lopez-Martinez was found around 8:40 a.m. inside a small SUV parked on the 1500 block of […]
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fontana Herald News

After 32 years, suspect is arrested in connection with death of Fontana man

A Fontana man was stabbed to death 32 years ago, and last month a suspect was sentenced in connection with the crime, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred on March 25, 1990, when victim John Carl Burkhardt, 71, was found deceased in the living room of his home located at 8680 Mango Avenue. Burkhardt was stabbed multiple times and his home was ransacked. A close friend of the victim found him in his residence after he failed to show up for breakfast.
FONTANA, CA
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Public Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Three Arrested After Being Found With Cocaine, Stolen Catalytic Converters

Three men were arrested in Santa Clarita Monday after allegedly being found with stolen catalytic converters and cocaine. At around 2:30 a.m. Monday, deputies pulled over a vehicle that was not following vehicle code on the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

8-year-old involved in fiery Walnut crash dies

An eight-year-old boy who was hospitalized following a fiery crash in Walnut early Sunday morning has died from his injuries. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Phillip Rosas. Rosas was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Valley Boulevard and […]
WALNUT, CA
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Mariah Beltran, of San Bernardino, as the woman who lost her life and 22-year-old Carlos Rivas, of Los Angeles, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Covina area of Los Angeles County. The fatal car crash took place on Saturday at 1:23 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a 2006 Saturn Vue was going on the westbound freeway east of Holt Avenue [...]
COVINA, CA
WEHOville.com

Couple arguing in parked car robbed of Rolex

A man and woman were each robbed of their expensive watches around 1 a.m. Saturday night in West Hollywood, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The pair were arguing in their car in a parking lot near 8800 Sunset Blvd. when a Rolls Royce approached them. Four to six black men allegedly got out of the vehicle and physically assaulted the pair before fleeing with their watches, a Michael Kors worth $1,000 and a Rolex worth $18,000.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA

Man’s body found in parked vehicle in Anaheim

A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found inside a parked vehicle in Anaheim Sunday morning. The man’s body was discovered by Anaheim police around 8:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of West Ball Road. The Police Department received a report of screaming coming from a parked vehicle in the area. When […]
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for fatal shooting of woman in Gardena over weekend

Authorities arrested a Lancaster man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster woman in Gardena on Sunday. Gardena Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at Redondo Beach Motel on W. Redondo Beach Boulevard at around 4:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found the 37-year-old Lancaster woman, Chiquita Walton, suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died at the scene. Officers disclosed on Monday that they had taken Alexander McGowan, 42, also from Lancaster, into custody and booked on suspicion of murder. As the investigation continues, detectives were looking to determine a motive in the fatal shooting. McGowan was held on $2 million bail. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Gardena police Detective Hugo Gualotuna at (310) 217-9639, or Sergeant Brian Messina at (310) 217-9692.
GARDENA, CA

