For those headed out to a summer house in the warm weather, there might be one song that’s essential for any chill-out playlist. And that’s “Weekend” by Kane Brown. The track, which arrived to listeners’ ears in August of 2018 as the second single from the anticipated release of Brown’s sophomore LP, Experiment, is the ultimate track for smiling, sipping from a Solo cup, and enjoying the warm weather, sunshine, and thrill of doing nothing but laying out on the grass or in the water.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO