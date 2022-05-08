Hot housing market draws attention to inspection importance

A home inspection provides a comprehensive view of a house, something important for a home owner or a buyer. (SLRadcliffe/Getty Images)

With more people being home, as well as the real estate market increasing, homeowners are being cautioned to look into getting a home inspection to find the needs of their home.

With more sales, those looking into buying a house are being encouraged to get an inspection so they are not surprised by any incidents after they move in.

Logan Griffin of Safe-Sight Home Inspections said buyer used to request inspections prior to a purchase, but said he is seeing fewer requests.

"The demand is down on my end because people are waiving inspections," Griffin said. "I advise people not to do that, but they will sometimes waive the inspection to get the upper hand."

Griffin said he has been seeing plumbing and electrical issues, while also making other recommendations to help protect the home, such as ground-circuit electrical outlets, which should be placed near water.

A new home inspection company in Jacksonville is expressing the importance of getting your house checked before selling or immediately after buying.

Pillar to Post, which opened in February, offers home inspections and a several other services to home owners, realtors and potential buyers.

Owner Matt Ito said they combine inspections with technology to provide a comprehensive view of a home, something he said is important for a home owner or a buyer.

"If you are moving into a new house, it could save you money or a disaster if you get an inspection before," Ito said. "I avoided a backed up sewer because I had an inspection done."

With the increased number of homes for sale recently, Ito said he wanted those purchasing homes to take the precautions so they don't have a serious breakdown, or can potentially prevent any disasters.

Pillar to Post offers inspections, virtual tours, recommendations on contractors and floor plans for home owners.

Ito said the company offers several packages depending on the needs of the homeowner, but said they offer a good starting point for those that need to update their homes or make them safer or more reliable.

For those selling, Ito said a home inspection can sometimes make a home easier to sale because those purchasing will know coming in if things need to be fixed. Or it provides an opportunity for a homeowner to fix the problems themselves before putting their home on the market.

"We check the AC unit, the heater, if any pipes need to be replaced, the roof," Ito said. "We do it all."

He said they've also added mold testing and plan to eventually include radon testing.

Those purchasing a home should ask for a home inspection prior to purchasing a home, Ito said. If they don't, he said they should have one completed soon after they close on the sale.

"You want a fresh start, to know what you are getting into," Ito said. "You don't want to be surprised by any major problems."

Griffin said one of the most common issues he see is plumbing or electrical changes that should be made.

"These are things that don't get caught in a sale," Griffin said.

Griffin said with the housing market, they should be seeing an increase, however buyers are trying to get any available homes because of the high demand.

"There are not a lot of homes and a lot of people trying to buy," he said.

Ito said even those that aren't planning to sale or purchase a home should have an inspection done if they've lived there for a long time.

"It's good to have knowledge of your home," he said. "It gives a running tab of what needs to be done. You want to know what needs to be done."