ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Andover homeowners struggling to secure contractors in wake of tornado

By Hannah Adamson
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3KHp_0fWk6bFG00

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — More than a week after a devastating EF-3 tornado hit the city of Andover , several residents and volunteers spent their Saturday lending a helping hand however they could.

“A lot of houses got taken down almost completely — there aren’t a lot of work orders left for us to complete,” Lead Pastor David LeMonnier with Epic Church said.

Pastor LeMonnier says as the need for cleanup crews goes down, the need for contractors and roofers goes up. So far, he’s heard from at least six residents who can’t get the help they need.

“What we’ve heard more of are people waiting for contractors to come out, roofers to come out, and then either getting ghosted or just keep getting pushed back,” LeMonnier said.

Fake GoFundMe account created impersonating Andover tornado victims

Experts say residents who have lost cars (or have primarily suffered hail damage) but have not been displaced will most likely have to wait even longer for services.

“There are some people that have been displaced from their homes, and the insurance carriers are really going to take that information, and they’re going to use it as a priority. They’re going to look at the most important ones first,” Shannon Stiles, an agency relations manager with 316 Insurance Group, said.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Kim Schmidt says to be wary of anyone who promises you an easy fix, especially if it’s unsolicited.

“You don’t want people to knock on your door and talk you into a contract,” Schmidt said. “I understand that certainly in the midst of a disaster like this, everybody wants their property fixed back up quickly — be careful when you’re looking at your repairs.”

Experts also say for any service agreement, be sure to obtain a copy of that agreement (or an invoice) in writing before that service is rendered.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Tornado destroys local farmer’s dream

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Rivera family nearly lost everything during the tornado that struck Andover and parts of Sedgwick County on Friday, April 29. The family had been renting a farm for nearly 18 months before the tornado hit. They were just one day away from closing the deal and becoming the property owners. The […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Andover, KS
Government
City
Andover, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KSN News

New angle: Andover tornado as seen on security camera

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of the security cameras at Andover City Hall captured the tornado that hit the town Friday night. On Wednesday, the City released the video from the cameras on the east side of the building and the west side. The security camera on the east side of City Hall shows just […]
ANDOVER, KS
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksnw#Epic Church#316 Insurance Group#Kansas Insurance
KSN News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KSN News

Wichita baby hospitalized after swallowing pill that fell on floor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services transported a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Market St. in Wichita to assist EMS after a 911 caller reported finding a baby unresponsive. The baby […]
WICHITA, KS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Early morning earthquake shakes Mount Vernon

Several residents of Mount Vernon were jolted out of bed early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 3.56 earthquake occurred around 4:15 a.m. At a depth of 13.5 kilometers, the epicenter was just east of downtown Mount Vernon. According to the USGS, nearly 400 people...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN News

Garden City police arrest man outside elementary school

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City police arrested a man on suspicion of disorderly conduct and window peeping on Friday morning. According to a news release, police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was walking through the yards of homes in the 3600 block of Cole Cir. When police arrived, they […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy