VisArts' 10th Annual Rockville Arts Festival

VisArts transforms the streets of Rockville Town Square into a...

Eater

A Classic Chophouse Opens Today in Downtown Silver Spring

Much-anticipated and long-delayed J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse opens its doors on Tuesday, May 10, in Silver Spring. The modern American restaurant (8606 Colesville Road) is from restaurateur Jerry Hollinger of The Daily Dish and The Dish & Dram. The menu evokes a classic chophouse with a few modern twists: kimchi accents the chilled seafood platter at the raw bar and beef tartare is topped with local quail egg yolk. There’s a pasta section with dishes like linguine and clams, and a lengthy section devoted to steak with add-ons like butter-poached crab or jumbo shrimp and sauces like chimichurri or creamy horseradish. J. Hollinger’s fills the hole left by neighborhood chophouse the Classics, which closed in 2018, and originally opened in 1998 as Ray’s the Classics under founder Michael Landrum. Originally intended for a fall 2021 opening and then for a March opening, chef and Charlie Palmer alum Mike Ellis made headlines in March for his good deed of making meals for neighboring residents displaced by an apartment building explosion.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

The Collection at Chevy Chase is the place to go

Whether you're in the mood to do some shopping, grab a bite to eat, or take a break and listen to some live music, The Collection at Chevy Chase is the place to go! Enjoy a traditional Irish meal at Hunter's Hound or grab a bite to go from Junction Bistro and Bar and enjoy the ample outdoor space on the plaza. Bring your friends to jam to live music from local bands or enjoy a family night with your little ones and cozy up for movie nights in June. There's something for everyone at The Collection. Learn more at collectionchevychase.com.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
Eater

A Bar Charley Spinoff Is Headed to the Maryland Suburbs

Longtime restaurateur Jackie Greenbaum is excited to bring a bit of D.C. sensibility to the suburbs. Greenbaum and her partners Gordon Banks and chef Adam Harvey just announced that a version of their subterranean Dupont Circle steakhouse and watering hole Bar Charley will open this fall in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront Mall.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
