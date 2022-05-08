VisArts' 10th Annual Rockville Arts Festival

Much-anticipated and long-delayed J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse opens its doors on Tuesday, May 10, in Silver Spring. The modern American restaurant (8606 Colesville Road) is from restaurateur Jerry Hollinger of The Daily Dish and The Dish & Dram. The menu evokes a classic chophouse with a few modern twists: kimchi accents the chilled seafood platter at the raw bar and beef tartare is topped with local quail egg yolk. There’s a pasta section with dishes like linguine and clams, and a lengthy section devoted to steak with add-ons like butter-poached crab or jumbo shrimp and sauces like chimichurri or creamy horseradish. J. Hollinger’s fills the hole left by neighborhood chophouse the Classics, which closed in 2018, and originally opened in 1998 as Ray’s the Classics under founder Michael Landrum. Originally intended for a fall 2021 opening and then for a March opening, chef and Charlie Palmer alum Mike Ellis made headlines in March for his good deed of making meals for neighboring residents displaced by an apartment building explosion.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO