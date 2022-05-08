ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars' Roope Hintz: Deposits empty-netter

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hintz scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Hartman, Fiala & Boldy

This is the first Minnesota Wild Weekly Check-In of the postseason and it’s been an up and down week. They opened their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues and played four games in the last week. They started off with a rough loss in Game 1, where they looked nothing like the typical Wild team that has played all season. Then in Game 2 that team came storming back and won not only that game, but Game 3 on the road as well.
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Stars get outplayed in Game 4 as power-play struggles grow

DALLAS -- The Flames came out with desperation and proved how dangerous they can be. They jumped all over the Stars from the drop of the puck and earned a crucial 4-1 victory to even the series, 2-2. Dallas couldn't do anything with another dazzling performance from Jake Oettinger, who made 50 saves on 53 shots. The Stars went 1-for-6 on the power play, the lone goal coming with five minutes left in the third.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roope Hintz
ClutchPoints

Avalanche make Darcy Kuemper decision for Game 4 vs. Predators

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to complete the first-round series sweep of the Nashville Predators on Monday night. The status of star goaltender Darcy Kuemper had been up in the air heading into Game 4 after he suffered a gruesome eye injury in Game 3 when Ryan Johansen’s stick hit him in the face through his mask. Kuemper was in visible pain and was removed from the game, replaced by Pavel Francouz. He did not return, for obvious reasons, and was considered questionable for Game 4. Jared Bednar has now provided an update on Kuemper’s status, and while he’s doing a lot better, the swelling over his eye is still too great for him to suit up, via Elliotte Friedman.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Calgary and Dallas tied 2-2 heading into game 5

LINE: Flames -223, Stars +180; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames for game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won 4-1 in the previous meeting.
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Flames rack up 54 shots in Game 4 win to even series with Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Rasmus Andersson, Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames felt much more like themselves, and got even in their first-round playoff series with an onslaught of shots. It helped that they also got to play a lot of 5-on-5 hockey, though Andersson did score Calgary's first power-play...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Natural hat trick in third period

Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point night not enough

Kucherov dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 5 loss to the Maple Leafs. Kucherov helped the Lightning strike quickly, setting up goals by Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman 52 seconds apart in the first period. It was all Toronto after that, though. Between three multi-point games and two goose eggs in this series, Kucherov has compiled seven points heading into Thursday's must-win Game 6.
TAMPA, FL
WSMV

Predators swept by Avalanche, ending season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators’ season came to an end on Monday night as they fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 5-3, at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators were looking to stay alive in the series, dropping the first three games to the Avalanche. Colorado came out aggressive, as...
NASHVILLE, TN
