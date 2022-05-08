Rangers' Filip Chytil: Picks up assist

Keller (1-3) took the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) over 5.2 innings in a 6-4 defeat Tuesday in Texas. He allowed nine hits and a walk while striking out three. After retiring the first two batters on groundouts, Keller gave up a solo homer to Corey Seager and three consecutive singles in the three-run first. Seager tagged him for another solo shot in the third and the Rangers manufactured runs in the fourth and sixth. It was arguably his least effective start of the season with the two home runs doubling his season total. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old has an excellent 2.70 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through six starts. His next start will likely be early next week against the White Sox.

