ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Filip Chytil: Picks up assist

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Chytil posted an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. Chytil picked up his first point...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers ripped launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brad Keller: Allows 10 baserunners in loss

Keller (1-3) took the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) over 5.2 innings in a 6-4 defeat Tuesday in Texas. He allowed nine hits and a walk while striking out three. After retiring the first two batters on groundouts, Keller gave up a solo homer to Corey Seager and three consecutive singles in the three-run first. Seager tagged him for another solo shot in the third and the Rangers manufactured runs in the fourth and sixth. It was arguably his least effective start of the season with the two home runs doubling his season total. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old has an excellent 2.70 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through six starts. His next start will likely be early next week against the White Sox.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Not in Monday's lineup

Ward isn't starting Monday against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ward started in the last four games and went 4-for-13 with three runs, six walks and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Jack Mayfield starts in right field and bats sixth.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Filip Chytil
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Demoted to Triple-A

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 21-year-old started 16 games during the first month of the season but never found his groove offensively with a .182/.270/.273 slash line in 65 plate appearances. Abrams' playing time diminished over the past couple weeks, and he'll now head back to the Triple-A level to see more regular at-bats. Ha-Seong Kim should continue to operate as the Friars' primary shortstop, though Abrams could receive another opportunity in the majors later in the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Stuck in skid

Pujols has gone 2-for-23 in his last nine games. Pujols began the season with hits in four of his first five contests, but he's hit safely in only two of his last nine. The designated hitter's slump has opened up playing time for prospect Juan Yepez, who has multiple hits in four of his five games since he was called up to the big leagues. Pujols is slashing .220/.319/.390 with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored in 14 games, and he'll likely play only a part-time role going forward.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy