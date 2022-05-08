ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Logs shorthanded assist

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rooney notched a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Struggles in 2022 debut

Miley didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to San Diego, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks with one strikeout in three innings. After being sidelined for the first month of the season with an elbow injury, Miley pitched poorly from the start. He surrendered five baserunners and two runs in the first then three baserunners and one run in the third, with all of the damage coming with two outs in both innings. The 35-year-old found the zone with only 37 of 64 pitches and induced just four swinging strikes. Miley will look to rebound with his next start likely to come against Pittsburgh next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Brad Keller: Allows 10 baserunners in loss

Keller (1-3) took the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) over 5.2 innings in a 6-4 defeat Tuesday in Texas. He allowed nine hits and a walk while striking out three. After retiring the first two batters on groundouts, Keller gave up a solo homer to Corey Seager and three consecutive singles in the three-run first. Seager tagged him for another solo shot in the third and the Rangers manufactured runs in the fourth and sixth. It was arguably his least effective start of the season with the two home runs doubling his season total. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old has an excellent 2.70 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through six starts. His next start will likely be early next week against the White Sox.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point night not enough

Kucherov dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 5 loss to the Maple Leafs. Kucherov helped the Lightning strike quickly, setting up goals by Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman 52 seconds apart in the first period. It was all Toronto after that, though. Between three multi-point games and two goose eggs in this series, Kucherov has compiled seven points heading into Thursday's must-win Game 6.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big bow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Slams third homer

Luplow went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Marlins. Luplow's first-inning blast wiped out the 2-0 lead Miami took in the top of the frame. From there, it was all Madison Bumgarner and key hits from the lower half of the order. The homer was Luplow's third of the season while working in a part-time role. The righty-hitting outfielder is in the lineup when the Diamondbacks face left-handed starters.
PHOENIX, AZ
Andrew Copp
KIRO 7 Seattle

Guardians-White Sox game postponed over COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO — (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak in Cleveland's clubhouse, including a positive test for manager Terry Francona, led Major League Baseball to postpone Wednesday's series finale between the Guardians and White Sox to allow for more testing and contact tracing. It was the first coronavirus-related postponement in...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Colts' Dennis Kelly: Signs with Indianapolis

The Colts signed Kelly on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers. The veteran figures to provide valuable depth along the Colts' dominant offensive line during the 2022 campaign.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Ramping up in Arizona

Price (COVID-19) is getting built up at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The veteran recently cleared league protocols and traveled with the Dodgers when the team was in Chicago. However, Price has been out of action for over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, so he is taking some time to get his arm built back up. The southpaw will likely resume a bullpen role upon his return.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Drops fifth straight decision

Greene (1-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Reds fell 5-4 to the Brewers, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six. While the rookie right-hander once again displayed shaky command and control, walking at least four batters for the third time in his last four starts and serving up his 11th homer in 26 innings, Greene was at least able to limit the damage in this one. His 27.6 percent strikeout rate remains enticing, but until the rest of the 22-year-old's skills catch up to his 98.4 mph fastball, he'll be a very risky fantasy option. Greene will carry a 7.62 ERA and 1.81 WHIP into his next start.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Goes on bereavement leave

The Orioles placed Lopez on the bereavement list Tuesday. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list aren't eligible to be activated for at least three days and can stay on the list for a maximum of seven days, so at the very least, Lopez won't be available for the Orioles' three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Tuesday. While Lopez is sidelined, Dillon Tate is the most likely candidate to handle closing duties for the Orioles; he's recorded the only Baltimore save this season that that hasn't gone to Lopez, who has recorded four.
BALTIMORE, MD

