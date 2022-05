The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for Game 5. "He's not overly the rah-rah type of guy, but he gets his message across by getting us ready to what we need to do to win. He's very intense and even though the rah-rah guys and all that type of stuff can be intense, he's very intense with how he gets his message across and getting us prepared to play. He's done it all year with us and I think what's made us a good team this year is having good starts, and it's going to be big tonight with it being a tied series and it's going to be a lot fun with the C of Red going and being as excited as they're going to be."

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO