Smart Movie Show

Click here to read the full article. Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Showtime all have TV series of different types either recently shot or set to shoot in Sicily.
As one of its first Italian originals, Disney+ has commissioned a still-untitled TV series about Sicily’s Florio family, who, during the 19th century, built an economic empire on the island and became known as the merchant princes of Europe.
Casting is now underway for this high-end period epic, to be directed by Italy’s Paolo Genovese (“Perfect Strangers”) and produced by Rome-based Lotus Prods., a unit of Leone Film Group. The Sicilian skein, which is expected...
Comments / 0