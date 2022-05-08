ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines on high alert as all systems go for election

Staff members prepare for the national elections at the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), a command center of the election watchdog, a day prior to the elections in Manila, Philippines, May 8, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

MANILA, May 8 (Reuters) - The Philippine police and military said on Sunday they were on high alert as last-minute preparations continued for the country's general election, even as the overall situation remained "relatively peaceful".

Filipinos vote on Monday to choose President Rodrigo Duterte's successor, a vice president, 12 senators, hundreds of congressmen and thousands of governors, mayors and provincial and city councillors.

The presidential race is a rematch between Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the country's late dictator, and Leni Robredo, the human rights lawyer who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice presidential contest. read more

Three months of divisive campaigning ended on Saturday, with Marcos and Robredo making final bids to sway undecided voters with patriotic, upbeat messages. read more

Duterte did not endorse a presidential candidate, but his party backs frontrunners Marcos and his running mate, Duterte's daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"We are ready for any contingencies," Armed Forces chief Lieutenant General Andres Centino told a media briefing with police officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Vicente Danao and senior election commission officials.

"We are committed... to ensure that we have a secure, accurate, free and fair elections tomorrow."

Political violence, cheating allegations and vote-buying marred previous elections in the Philippines. But the police said they have recorded far fewer poll-related offences than in the 2016 general election and 2019 mid-term polls.

"Hopefully we can maintain this tranquillity up to the last day of our electoral process," Danao said.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Jean Fajardo told another briefing the pre-election situation was "relatively peaceful", with 16 election-related offences, including shootings in Nueva Ecija and Ilocos Sur provinces.

Voting will be longer than usual to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures.

Guia Morris, principal at Jacinto Zamora Elementary School in Manila, said they have spent weeks cleaning and disinfecting the rooms where voting will be done.

"The teachers are all prepared, and they attended orientation and seminars about the election," she said.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Yuddy Cahya Budiman; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Vice

Despair, Disbelief in the Philippines as Dictator’s Son Nears Presidency

If partial, unofficial poll results are accurate, more than half of Filipino voters have chosen a former dictator’s son as their new president for the next six years. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, scion of the family who’ve become synonymous with lavish excess propped up by corruption, violence and human rights abuses, leads the count following a successful campaign built on disinformation and alliances with key power brokers. This includes running with outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara, who is also poised to win the vice presidency.
The Week

What 'Bongbong' Marcos' victory means for the Philippines

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has won the presidency in the Philippines, defeating incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo by a two-to-one margin. Marcos, known by his childhood nickname, Bongbong, successfully harnessed the power of social media to boost his campaign and rehabilitate the reputation of his father, Ferdinand Marcos, who was ousted from power in the 1980s after being accused of stealing billions from the national government. Marcos Jr., 64, is no newcomer — he served for years in regional offices then built a national profile as a senator. But his election, The Associated Press noted, marked "an astonishing reversal of the 1986 'People Power' pro-democracy revolt that booted his father into global infamy."
BBC

Why the Marcos family is so infamous in the Philippines

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, known by his nickname "Bongbong", is poised to become the president of the Philippines almost four decades after his father was overthrown in a revolution. His near-certain victory brings the Marcos name back into power - but why is it so infamous?. Mr Marcos Jr is the...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
International Business Times

No Quiet Retirement For Philippines' Duterte When Marcos Takes Over Presidency

A quiet retirement for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely when he makes way for successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but efforts to put him on trial for thousands of killings in his "war on drugs" appear unlikely to prosper. Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, helped get Marcos elected by agreeing to...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
AFP

Philippines could revive nuclear plant if Marcos wins presidency

A mothballed nuclear power plant built near a fault line and volcanoes in the Philippines during Ferdinand Marcos's dictatorship could be revived if his son wins next week's presidential election. Yet Ferdinand Marcos Junior has vowed to speed up the adoption of nuclear power if he is elected and has left open the possibility of resuscitating his father's failed venture. 
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
Washington Examiner

Forget the Javelin shortages — the Pentagon and defense contractors aren't ready for China

The Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-air missile systems are both man portable. Both have been used to devastating effect by Ukraine against Russian forces. Unfortunately, Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin say it will take years to replenish stocks of these weapons that are rapidly being depleted as the United States resupplies Ukraine. Congress has appropriated funds for that replenishment, but the Pentagon is dragging its feet with replenishment orders. Still, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin must share in the blame for not preserving a reserve of parts necessary for the construction of new systems. Considering the likely value of Stingers to the Marine Corps in any future war with China , this readiness failure is inexcusable.
Daily Mail

China's top military general tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Taiwan is part of China and warns relations could crumble in rare phone call as Pentagon top brass prepares to meet Biden at the White House

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare phone call with his Chinese counterpart who warned him that Taiwan is part of China – amid signals that Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting how planners are viewing a potential conflict. Taiwan is a part of China and no one can...
Reuters

Reuters

