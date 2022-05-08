ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ex-security chief John Lee anointed Hong Kong's next leader

By Vincent Yu, DALE DE LA REY, John SAEKI, Daniel SUEN, Peter PARKS
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoTf5_0fWk0MPj00
Former security chief John Lee was the only candidate in the Beijing-backed race /AFP

A former security chief who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy movement was anointed the business hub's new leader on Sunday by a small committee of Beijing loyalists.

John Lee, 64, was the only candidate in the Beijing-backed race to succeed outgoing leader Carrie Lam.

The elevation of Lee, who is under US sanctions, places a security official in the top job for the first time after a tumultuous few years for a city battered by political unrest and debilitating pandemic controls.

Despite the city's mini-constitution promising universal suffrage, Hong Kong has never been a democracy, the source of years of public frustration and protests since the 1997 handover to China.

Its leader is instead chosen by an "election committee" currently comprised of 1,461 people -- roughly 0.02 percent of the city's population.

After a brief secret ballot on Sunday, 99 percent of those who cast ballots (1,416 members) voted for Lee while only eight voted against, according to officials.

- Political pluralism -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTYcM_0fWk0MPj00
Hong Kong leadership /AFP

Beijing hailed the near-unanimous result, saying it showed "Hong Kong society has a high level of recognition and approval" for Lee.

"This is a real demonstration of democratic spirit," the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said.

European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell countered that the selection process was a "violation of democratic principles and political pluralism".

Borrell described Sunday's result as "yet another step in the dismantling of the 'one country, two systems' principle" where Beijing promised Hong Kong could maintain key freedoms and autonomy.

Under President Xi Jinping, China is remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests three years ago.

Beijing deployed a sweeping national security law to stamp out dissent and rolled out a new "patriots only" political vetting system to guarantee anyone standing for office is considered suitably loyal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0130gQ_0fWk0MPj00
Protests have been largely outlawed, with authorities enforcing an anti-coronavirus ban on public gatherings of more than four people as well as the security law /AFP

Protests have been largely outlawed, with authorities enforcing an anti-coronavirus ban on public gatherings of more than four people as well as the security law.

The League of Social Democrats -- one of the only remaining pro-democracy groups -- held a three-person protest before polls opened Sunday, chanting "Power to the people, universal suffrage now".

"We know this action will have no effect, but we don't want Hong Kong to be completely silent," protester Vanessa Chan said as dozens of police officers looked on.

- A troubled city -

While the democracy movement has been crushed, much of the population still resents Beijing's rule and chafes at the city's entrenched inequality.

Hong Kong also faces economic difficulties thanks to two years of strict pandemic curbs that have damaged its business hub reputation and left residents cut off as rivals re-open.

Lee was asked by reporters on Sunday whether he lacked a genuine mandate.

"I do understand there will be time that is needed for me to convince the people," he replied.

"But I can do that by action."

He said he planned to build a Hong Kong that is "full of hope, opportunities and harmony" now that authorities had "restored order from chaos".

So far, his campaign has been light on concrete policy details -- in particular how he plans to reopen Hong Kong to both international and mainland travel at a time when China is doubling down on its strict zero-Covid strategy.

- 'Empty gesture' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oad7t_0fWk0MPj00
Outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is on track to leave office with the worst approval rating in city history /POOL/AFP

Hong Kong's chief executives find themselves caught between the democratic aspirations of the city's residents and the authoritarian demands of Beijing's leaders.

Outgoing leader Carrie Lam is on track to leave office with record-low approval ratings.

According to a survey in March by the Public Opinion Research Institute, about 24 percent of the public has confidence in Lee, compared with 12 percent for Lam.

Waiting in a line outside a restaurant on Sunday, 25-year-old resident Alex Tam said he and his friends were paying little attention to proceedings.

"It's just an empty gesture," he told AFP.

"If he didn't listen to the protesters, I don't see how he would listen to young people now, especially those who criticise the government."

Retired businessman Yeung Wing-shun was more positive, saying he hoped Lee would guide Hong Kong with a "firm hand", adding that he believed the new leader could bring different sectors together.

Lee will take office on July 1, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain and the halfway point of "One Country, Two Systems".

Beijing and Lee say that formula is still intact.

Critics, including many Western powers, say it has been shredded.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Carrie Lam
Person
Josep Borrell
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Hong Kong Residents#Handover Of Hong Kong#Election Committee#Macao Affairs Office#European Union
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
POLITICO

U.S. turns the screws on Solomon Islands to counter China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we track U.S. efforts to reverse China’s Pacific islands diplomatic advance, quiz the president of Radio Free Asia on its China programming and kick the tires on President Xi Jinping’s enigmatic “Global Security Initiative.” We’ll also examine Chinese censorship of Shanghai’s “zero-Covid” lockdown and present a first-person account of the rocky road to making it big in Chinese vegetables. Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

61K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy