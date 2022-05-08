ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escobar scores tying goal for LAFC in 2-2 tie with Union

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Franco Escobar scored the...

Mets ace Jacob deGrom moves from 10-day IL to 60-day IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has been transferred to the 60-day injured list by the New York Mets. The procedural move does not necessarily indicate anything new with his progress in returning from a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade. DeGrom has not pitched this season and has been expected to be sidelined at least until June. By shifting the right-hander from the 10-day IL, the NL East-leading Mets made room on their 40-man roster for lefty Locke St. John, who was waived by the Chicago Cubs.
Cora hopes clean shave changes luck for last-place Red Sox

ATLANTA (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora shaved his beard before Tuesday night’s game against the Braves, hoping a new vibe might help Boston snap its five-game losing streak. The Red Sox have lost 14 of 18 games and are in last place in the AL East. Cora says if the Red Sox suddenly win 10 straight games, “it’s on me,” after he arrived to spring training with a new, white beard this season. Cora also has changed his lineup to try to spark the team.
Wood helps Giants beat Rockies for 9th straight meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched into the sixth inning and didn’t allow an earned run, Brandon Belt had an RBI double in his return to the lineup and the San Francisco Giants won their ninth straight against the Colorado Rockies, 9-2. Curt Casali added three hits and two RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four straight since losing five in a row. Wood lost his previous two starts. He got into jam in the first inning before getting Elias Díaz to strike out looking, and the left-hander also fanned Garrett Hampson looking to end the fourth with a runner on second after the Rockies scored an unearned run.
Joe Cronin becomes Blazers GM after serving in interim role

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joe Cronin has been named the Portland Trail Blazers’ general manager after serving in the interim role since December. Cronin was promoted to interim GM after Neil Olshey was fired following an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace environment. Cronin has since been reshaping the Blazers’ roster, making several trades before the February deadline that put the team under the luxury tax threshold and gave them cap space.
Rats! With critter in grass, NL East-best Mets beat Nats 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — James McCann’s sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead score during a three-run sixth inning, and Carlos Carrasco nearly got to the seventh again, helping the NL East-leading New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2. A rat scurried through the outfield grass at Nationals Park just before McCann finished erasing what had been a 2-0 lead for Washington. All three runs in the sixth for the Mets came off reliever Carl Edwards Jr., who was brought up from the minors before the game and took the loss. Carrasco went 6 2/3 innings and improved to 3-1. Edwin Díaz earned his seventh save.
Barcelona wins after Araújo taken off the field in ambulance

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has moved closer to securing second place in the Spanish league by defeating 10-man Celta Vigo 3-1 in a match in which defender Ronald Araújo had to be taken off the field in an ambulance with a head injury after colliding with a teammate. Barcelona says Araújo “suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing.” He and Gavi Páez hit their heads while going for a ball near midfield in the 61st minute at the Camp Nou Stadium. Real Betis earlier defeated Valencia 3-0 to end a four-match winless streak and keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
Chelsea tops UEFA prize money list with $126M last season

GENEVA (AP) — Champions League winner Chelsea earned nearly 120 million euros ($126.5 million) from UEFA last season, topping the prize money list for European clubs. That was just ahead of beaten finalist Manchester City, which received just over 119 million euros ($125.6 million) from a total fund of nearly 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) shared by the 32 Champions League clubs. Europa League winner Villarreal earned $35 million from that competition. Chelsea’s total was at least 35 million euros ($37 million) more than Barcelona and Juventus, who lost in the round of 16 and then helped in the failed attempt to launch a Super League.
Betis defeats Valencia to keep Champions League hopes alive

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has defeated Valencia 3-0 in the Spanish league to end a four-match winless streak and keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season. It was a rematch of the Copa del Rey final won by Betis in a penalty shootout last month. Willian José, Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias scored a goal each in the second half to move Betis within three points of fourth-place Atlético Madrid. Atlético visits Elche on Wednesday. Betis is four points behind Sevilla ahead of the rival’s home game against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday. There will be two rounds left after the mid-week games.
