SANDY, Utah, May 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police have identified the child struck and killed Tuesday by a U.S. Postal Service truck. “The accident resulted in the death of 5-year-old Kate Peterson after being struck by a USPS truck driven by Steven Baldwin,” the statement says. “Baldwin has been cooperative with the investigation. Our heart goes out to all involved with this tragic incident.”

SANDY, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO