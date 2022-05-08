ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Nationals go deep 3 times in 7-3 victory over Angels

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Bell, Yadiel Hernandez and Nelson Cruz went deep, Maikel Franco drove in three runs and the Washington Nationals snapped a...

KEYT

Polanco, Twins bullpen send Athletics to 9th straight loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco delivered another key hit and the Minnesota bullpen combined for 6 2/3 innings of shutout work as the Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. The A’s lost their ninth in a row. The Twins have swept three of their last five series and won 14 of 17 since beginning the season 4-8. Minnesota star outfielder Byron Buxton didn’t play for the AL Central leaders a day after an early exit. He is day-to-day with a very low-level right hip strain. Polanco, who homered in a 1-0 win Saturday night, hit two-run single in the third inning for a 4-3 lead.
OAKLAND, CA
KEYT

Justin Turner hits 3 of Dodgers’ 8 doubles in rout of Bucs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Turner hit three of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eight doubles and finished with four hits and four RBIs in an 11-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers hadn’t hit eight doubles in a game since moving to Los Angeles from Brooklyn in 1958. The franchise record is nine. Turner’s first double to deep center field capped a two-run first inning, and that was all the runs Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers bullpen needed. The first run scored on back-to-back doubles by Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner. Gonsolin allowed one hit in five shutout innings and had five strikeouts while walking four.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Astros’ Verlander loses no-hit bid with 1 out in 8th

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander lost a no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning when the Minnesota Twins’ Gio Urshela lined a clean single to right field. Verlander was five outs away from completing his fourth no-hitter when Urshela poked his 84th pitch into the outfield. The 39-year-old’s previous no-hitter came in 2019 against Toronto, and he also threw two with the Detroit Tigers. Nolan Ryan holds the major league record with seven no-hitters. Sandy Koufax ranks second with four. Verlander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth.
HOUSTON, TX
KEYT

Wood helps Giants beat Rockies for 9th straight meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched into the sixth inning and didn’t allow an earned run, Brandon Belt had an RBI double in his return to the lineup and the San Francisco Giants won their ninth straight against the Colorado Rockies, 9-2. Curt Casali added three hits and two RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four straight since losing five in a row. Wood lost his previous two starts. He got into jam in the first inning before getting Elias Díaz to strike out looking, and the left-hander also fanned Garrett Hampson looking to end the fourth with a runner on second after the Rockies scored an unearned run.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KEYT

Cora hopes clean shave changes luck for last-place Red Sox

ATLANTA (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora shaved his beard before Tuesday night’s game against the Braves, hoping a new vibe might help Boston snap its five-game losing streak. The Red Sox have lost 14 of 18 games and are in last place in the AL East. Cora says if the Red Sox suddenly win 10 straight games, “it’s on me,” after he arrived to spring training with a new, white beard this season. Cora also has changed his lineup to try to spark the team.
BOSTON, MA
KEYT

Machado, Padres beat Cubs 5-4 in Clevinger’s return

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 hours after finding out manager Bob Melvin will have prostate surgery. Melvin announced before the game that he’ll have surgery Wednesday. He said he doesn’t think he has cancer, “but they won’t know until they get in there.” Mike Clevinger pitched well for 4 1/3 innings in his first start at Petco Park since late in the 2020 season. He missed last season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. Chicago’s Wade Miley lasted three innings in his Cubs debut.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KEYT

Guardians hit with COVID-19 outbreak, manager Francona out

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined manager Terry Francona and several of the team’s coaches, leading to the postponement of their series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Shortly after Francona’s positive test became known, Major League Baseball called off the game at Chicago to allow for more testing and contact tracing. It was the first coronavirus-related postponement in the league so far this season. Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who was slotted to fill in for Francona, also tested positive, and Cleveland has other coaches support staff members infected with the virus. At this point, it’s unclear who will manage the Guardians when they open a three-game series in Minnesota on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
KEYT

Braves beat Riley, Cards defeat O’Neill in arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves beat third baseman Austin Riley and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated outfielder Tyler O’Neill in the first salary arbitration decisions this year. Riley was awarded $3.95 million rather than his $4.25 million request. Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Steven Wolf and John Woods heard the case virtually on Tuesday. A two-time Gold Glove winner, O’Neill was awarded $3.4 million instead of his $4.15 million request. Mark Burstein, Brian Keller and John Stout who heard the case on Friday. Two cases are pending and 16 additional players are eligible for arbitration, with hearings scheduled through June 24.
ATLANTA, GA
KEYT

Oilers’ Nurse suspended 1 game for head-butting Danault

NEW YORK (AP) — Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton’s first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault. The incident occurred with 10 seconds left in the second period of the Kings’ 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Edmonton. The suspension leaves the Oilers without their top defenseman heading into an elimination game Thursday in Los Angeles. The Kings lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Kempe scores in OT, Kings lead Oilers 3-2 in playoff series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. Kempe also scored and had an assist for the Kings in regulation. Troy Stecher, Andreas Anthansiou and Phillip Danault also scored. Leon Draisaitl scored twice for Edmonton. Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Zack Kassian added a goal for the Oilers, who were coming off a 4-0 loss in Game 4 on Sunday. Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for the Kings. Edmonton’s Mike Smith stopped 38 of 43 shots.
LOS ANGELES, CA

