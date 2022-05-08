ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL' regular Chloe Fineman dazzles impersonating almost every female cast member

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Chloe Fineman had a chance to really show her stuff as the May 7 episode came to a close. In a filmed segment called "The Understudy," Fineman explains how her job at the show is to be prepared to go on if any of the more veteran performers have to bow out.

From there, it's a virtual tour de force of impressions, starting with Kate McKinnon , who Fineman meets up with in order to really master McKinnon's body language during certain routines.

"Really spread your legs," McKinnon says. "You've got to really make people uncomfortable."

Fineman goes on to mimic Cecily Strong's trademark nasal tone, as well as Melissa Villaseñor's endearingly distinctive voice and laugh. Then Villaseñor enlists Fineman to break up with her boyfriend for her.

Next, Fineman shows up in host Benedict Cumberbatch's dressing room dressed as Elizabeth Olsen's character Wanda Maximoff from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," in order to pitch Cumberbatch on finding a role for Fineman in the next Marvel movie . That is, until the real Olsen shows up.

"Oh, my God," says a confused Cumberbatch, "the multiverse is real."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL' regular Chloe Fineman dazzles impersonating almost every female cast member

