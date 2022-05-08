Hardman, Wood, Porter win Conroe elections

As of 7:45 a.m. on May 8, the special election race for Texas House District 147 has grown narrower. Jolanda Jones remains ahead, with 52.17% of the vote, or 2,247 total votes, and Danielle Key Bess with 47.83% of the vote, or 2,060 total votes. According to Harris County election data, 452 of 465 voting centers are reporting.
HOUSTON — Unofficial special election results project Jolanda Jones as the winner of the State House Rep. 147th seat. Jones is ahead of Danielle Keys Bess by about 200 votes. Both candidates are vying for the November Democratic nomination spot. The House District race is a unique one. "It's...
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
AUSTIN, Texas — This May 7 special election, all Texans had the opportunity to vote on two propositions to amend the Texas Constitution. We’re taking a look at the election results. Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 were both related to property tax relief. Specifically, voters had to decide...
(Bloomberg) -- Austin residents voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession and ban police from using no-knock warrants, a win for a liberal group that pushed the ballot initiative in Texas’ capital. The measure received 85% support, according to unofficial results posted by county election officials Saturday. The rules, which...
Both of the constitutional amendments garnered unanimous bipartisan support from Texas lawmakers, who say the propositions will help relieve the high property taxes Texans are experiencing as the housing market continues to boom.
An administrative law judge in Georgia on Friday ruled that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can stay on the ballot for the state's 14th Congressional District following a challenge to her reelection candidacy. A group of Georgia voters had argued that Greene was not eligible to run for reelection under...
As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Orjanel Lewis had been asleep for less than two hours when her alarm went off Saturday morning. The 35-year-old attorney and mother of two had been out past 4 a.m., crisscrossing the sprawling suburbs southwest of Houston to put up last-minute campaign signs outside almost 40 voting locations.
AUSTIN, Texas - Results are in from Saturday's election in Texas. Two statewide propositions passed. The first one reduces the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary public schools can place on homeowners who are elderly or disabled. The changes go into effect Jan. 1. It is estimated to cost more than $744 million between 2024 and 2026, which would be covered by the state’s rainy day fund.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Voters across the state voted on May 7 to pass two constitutional amendments intended to address rising property taxes.The first amendment limits ad valorem taxes for schools. It passed with 87% support.The second increases the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. It passed with 85% of the vote.Governor Greg Abbott declared the amendments a "victory for all property owners in Texas" in a tweet.Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, voters passed five city proposals that will allocate money for various projects.Proposition A will provide $360 million for streets and mobility projects. It passed by a more than two-to-one...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin will be the first major Texas city to use local tax dollars to give cash to low-income families to keep them housed as the cost of living skyrockets in the capital city. Under a yearlong, $1 million pilot program that cleared a key Austin City...
To see a comprehensive list of races from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, click here. Race results will be updated after polls close Saturday night. The May 7 uniform election is mostly made up of local city council and school board races, though there are two important amendments to the state constitution (details and race results below) up for consideration on the ballot that would lower property taxes that fund public schools.
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is declaring war on Biden's "open border" policies. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is officially ending Title 42, at the end of May. Title 42 was enacted during the pandemic and limited migrants' entry to the U.S. on the basis of a public health emergency.
Byron Sanford has won the race for Montgomery mayor, and Casey L. Olson and Cheryl Fox won races for City Council places 2 and 4, respectively. Sanford, who was previously on City Council Place 5, beat fellow Council Member Julie Davis for mayor, earning 183 votes, or 55.45% of votes, according to unofficial results.
