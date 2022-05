With early voting results in, Jolanda Jones is leading in the race for Texas House District 147 in the May 7 election, according to early voting results from Harris County. Jones leads with 55.37% of the vote, or 1,561 total votes, against Danielle Keys Bess, who has 44.63% of the vote, or 1,258 total votes.

