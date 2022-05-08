Voters OK $326M bond package for Montgomery ISD

Byron Sanford has won the race for Montgomery mayor, and Casey L. Olson and Cheryl Fox won races for City Council places 2 and 4, respectively. Sanford, who was previously on City Council Place 5, beat fellow Council Member Julie Davis for mayor, earning 183 votes, or 55.45% of votes, according to unofficial results.
Fort Bend ISD officials are investigating serious allegations involving a second-grade student and her substitute teacher at Jan Schiff Elementary. The 8-year-old’s parents told KPRC that the substitute teacher allegedly followed their daughter into the restroom at school. “My daughter said she walked in and realized the male teacher...
(Bloomberg) -- Austin residents voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession and ban police from using no-knock warrants, a win for a liberal group that pushed the ballot initiative in Texas’ capital. The measure received 85% support, according to unofficial results posted by county election officials Saturday. The rules, which...
Naressa MacKinnon, Kevin W. Stertzel and Robert O. Paiva will serve four-year terms as commissioners for Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9, officials confirmed election night May 7. All three incumbents—Scott DeBoer, William McDugle and Tommy Balez—were unseated. MacKinnon, the chief operating officer of a large neurological...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — What's being done to fight violent crime in the Houston area?. Well, to start, Harris County leaders are hoping a new multi-agency task force will begin chipping away at thousands of outstanding warrants for violent offenders. The Harris County Sheriff's Office will lead the Viper...
HOUSTON — Unofficial special election results project Jolanda Jones as the winner of the State House Rep. 147th seat. Jones is ahead of Danielle Keys Bess by about 200 votes. Both candidates are vying for the November Democratic nomination spot. The House District race is a unique one. "It's...
Early voting results on May 7 show the three incumbents are in the lead for their respective positions in Magnolia ISD, where positions 1, 2 and 3 were on the ballot. Among Position 1 candidates, incumbent Dacia Owens received 1,335 votes, or 65.19% of the vote, in early voting results. Challenger Irma Dunmire received 436 votes, or 21.29% of the vote, and Jordan Miles, who withdrew from the race, received 277 votes, or 13.53% of the vote.
Unofficial results for several races across the Sugar Land and Missouri City area included in the May 7 general election have been counted, including two races for the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees—Position 3 and Position 7—and two races for the Sugar Land City Council—At-Large Position 1 and At-Large Position 2.
Comments / 0