Voters OK $326M bond package for Montgomery ISD

Early voting results on May 7 show the three incumbents are in the lead for their respective positions in Magnolia ISD, where positions 1, 2 and 3 were on the ballot. Among Position 1 candidates, incumbent Dacia Owens received 1,335 votes, or 65.19% of the vote, in early voting results. Challenger Irma Dunmire received 436 votes, or 21.29% of the vote, and Jordan Miles, who withdrew from the race, received 277 votes, or 13.53% of the vote.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO