FARMINGTON — Commuters who use the County Road 5500 bridge to cross the San Juan River woke up to a nice surprise Monday morning when they were able to cross the river for the first time in more than four years without sitting at a light while traffic was restricted to one direction at a time. County spokesman Devin Neeley said the Albuquerque-based contractor the Kiewit New Mexico Co. has completed its work on the new bridge and fully...

SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO