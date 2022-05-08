ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

How historic NI Assembly election 2022 unfolded through the lens

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinn Féin was declared the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time, pushing...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Energy bills set to rise again in October, regulator warns

Householders should expect a further rise in energy bills in England, Wales and Scotland in October, the boss of energy regulator Ofgem has said. Jonathan Brearley said prices in the wholesale energy market remained "highly volatile". Not being able to afford energy bills was a matter of life and death...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy