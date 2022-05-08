Washington takes two against No. 8 UCLA

Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against No. 8 UCLA saw the most complete game of the season for the Washington baseball team. UW sophomore starting pitcher Jared Engman spun a gem, redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder and freshman AJ Guerrero hit two home runs apiece, and the Huskies cruised to a 7-1...
PULLMAN – Jabe Mullins, a decorated prep recruit from Washington who spent his first two collegiate seasons as a role player at Saint Mary’s in California, is transferring to Washington State – one of the programs Mullins had considered during his days as a Mount Si High School star.
The Oregon softball team capped Pac-12 play with a series win at Stanford. Stevie Hansen allowed five hits over seven shutout innings to send the No. 25 Ducks to a 3-0 win over the Cardinal at Smith Family Stadium on Sunday. The Cardinal put runners on in the first, third,...
EUGENE — Oregon pitcher Stevie Hansen was recognized by the Pac-12 for her play in the Ducks’ series win at Stanford. Hansen was named Pac-12 freshman of the week after going 1-1 with a 1.75 ERA over 12.0 innings, including a complete-game shutout, as the Ducks took two of three against the Cardinal.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Monday its representative assembly voted to pass four amendments to its charter, most significantly reducing the number of the districts in the state from nine to six, combining the three easternmost districts into one. The redistricting amendment passed 40-13 in a vote of 53...
In January, Pac-12 Insider Jon Wilner turned some heads when he picked Arizona to finish ahead of Arizona State in his early Pac-12 predictions for the 2022 college football season.
The writer for the San Jose Mercury News, however, isn't sticking with that prediction.
In his recently released Pac-12 football projections for 2022, Wilner now...
Roundup of Monday’s district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Richland 9, Gonzaga Prep 5: Ethan Ammerman went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Bombers (17-5) came from behind to beat the Bullpups (16-6) in a District 8 4A semifinal.
Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Softball Player of the Week for May 2-8 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. We’ll send a free SBLive T-shirt to the winner of the poll! Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ...
This very well could be rock bottom for this year’s Oregon Ducks baseball team. The good news, however, is that there’s nowhere to go but up.
Unfortunately, the Ducks’ scoreless streak was extended to 18 innings as they lost 3-0 to UC-San Diego Tuesday night at PK Park. The loss was also Oregon’s sixth straight and now even making the post-season isn’t exactly a sure thing.
The Ducks dropped to 28-20 overall.
Somehow, someway, Oregon needs a victory in the worst way. The Ducks will immediately get another chance Wednesday afternoon with the series finale with the Tritons.
In this first game with UCSD, the Tritons scored single runs in the fourth and fifth with an insurance run in the eighth with a home run from catcher Blake FitzGerald.
Meanwhile, the Ducks couldn’t muster up any offense. They were held to just one hit, a Gavin Grant single in the sixth. The Tritons used four pitchers to hold the Oregon bats in check.
The two teams will be at it once again Wednesday at 4 p.m. Neither team has named a starting pitcher.
Comments / 0