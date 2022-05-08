ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Washington takes two against No. 8 UCLA

By Ethan Kilbreath The Daily
The Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against No. 8 UCLA saw the most complete game of the season for the Washington baseball team. UW sophomore starting pitcher Jared Engman spun a gem, redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder and freshman AJ Guerrero hit two home runs apiece, and the Huskies cruised to a 7-1...

Related
KHQ Right Now

WIAA passes four amendments, combines three Eastern Washington districts into one

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Monday its representative assembly voted to pass four amendments to its charter, most significantly reducing the number of the districts in the state from nine to six, combining the three easternmost districts into one. The redistricting amendment passed 40-13 in a vote of 53...
SPOKANE, WA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Pac-12 football projections: ASU, Arizona flip spots in Pac-12 South prediction for 2022

In January, Pac-12 Insider Jon Wilner turned some heads when he picked Arizona to finish ahead of Arizona State in his early Pac-12 predictions for the 2022 college football season. The writer for the San Jose Mercury News, however, isn't sticking with that prediction. In his recently released Pac-12 football projections for 2022, Wilner now...
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon’s freefall continues with 3-0 loss to UC-San Diego

This very well could be rock bottom for this year’s Oregon Ducks baseball team. The good news, however, is that there’s nowhere to go but up. Unfortunately, the Ducks’ scoreless streak was extended to 18 innings as they lost 3-0 to UC-San Diego Tuesday night at PK Park. The loss was also Oregon’s sixth straight and now even making the post-season isn’t exactly a sure thing. The Ducks dropped to 28-20 overall. Somehow, someway, Oregon needs a victory in the worst way. The Ducks will immediately get another chance Wednesday afternoon with the series finale with the Tritons. In this first game with UCSD, the Tritons scored single runs in the fourth and fifth with an insurance run in the eighth with a home run from catcher Blake FitzGerald. Meanwhile, the Ducks couldn’t muster up any offense. They were held to just one hit, a Gavin Grant single in the sixth. The Tritons used four pitchers to hold the Oregon bats in check. The two teams will be at it once again Wednesday at 4 p.m. Neither team has named a starting pitcher.
SAN DIEGO, CA

