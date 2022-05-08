ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Coach Bryant’s Timeless Reminder For Mother’s Day

By J.R. Moore
 3 days ago
Historic Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant's words of wisdom on Mother's Day will never get stale. Despite the commercial his quote is from originally airing in the 1970s, Bryant's advice lasts through any generation. The advertisement was originally produced by telephone company South Central Bell and features Byrant in...

Alabama’s Vy Moon Takes Christian Hip Hop Higher

Alabama gospel Christian Hip Hop artist Vy Moon is back with a new single "Down 4 U" which he released in April 2022. Vy Moon resides in Montgomery, AL with his wife, Brittany, and their four children. Vy has a vast collection of music and is working on a new album slated to be released later in 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
