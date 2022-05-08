Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

Click here to read the full article. For its first exhibition in New York, Sized, in partnership with Urban Zen, is presenting a collection of art and objects inspired by the influence of Industrialism in everyday lives. The group exhibition is focused largely on New York artists, designers and galleries and explores the intersection between industry and design. Taking place between two of New York’s art and design events — New York Design Week and Frieze New York — “Industrialism” will be on display from May 19 to 29 at the Urban Zen Center at 711 Greenwich Street in New York.More...

