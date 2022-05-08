ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 05:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Accomack HIGH...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 6.8 2.2 2.3 1 NONE 12/06 AM 7.0 2.4 2.3 1 MINOR 12/06 PM 6.9 2.3 1.9 1 NONE 13/07 AM 6.1 1.5 1.3 1 NONE 13/07 PM 6.6 2.0 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 AM 5.7 1.1 0.9 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/07 PM 3.6 1.6 2.0 4 MODERATE 12/07 AM 3.4 1.4 1.9 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.4 1.4 1.6 3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.8 0.8 1.3 1 NONE 13/09 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 4.9 1.9 2.3 4 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.6 1.6 2.1 3 MINOR 12/07 PM 4.5 1.5 1.6 3 MINOR 13/07 AM 3.8 0.8 1.2 1-2 NONE 13/07 PM 4.1 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.9 1 NONE
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 PM 5.5 1.8 2.3 10 MINOR 12/05 AM 5.2 1.5 2.2 8-9 NONE 12/05 PM 5.3 1.6 1.7 6-7 NONE 13/06 AM 4.2 0.5 1.1 4-5 NONE 13/06 PM 4.7 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 14/07 AM 4.0 0.3 0.8 4 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Castle Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Castle Country; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Western Millard and Juab Counties; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, southern and southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible. Rough conditions on area lakes including Lake Powell.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
State
Maryland State
County
Accomack County, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 25.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.7 25.3 25.1 24.8 24.7 24.4
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bureau, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bureau; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures, high humidity, and light winds may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Dune#Shoreline#Lawns#Accomack High Surf#Coastal Flood Advisory#The High Surf Advisory#Md Mllw#Modera
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT FOR GLADWIN COUNTY At 1001 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wooden Shoe Village, or near Gladwin, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wooden Shoe Village, Winegars and Rhodes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Louis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Arnold. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River near Arnold. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 21.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 am Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Meramec River Arnold 24.0 24.4 22.8 21.5 20.4 19.5 18.8
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Isabella, Mecosta by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Isabella; Mecosta A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Isabella and eastern Mecosta Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1103 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Isabella, or 16 miles northwest of Mount Pleasant, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clare... Mecosta... Canadian Lakes Lake Isabella... Remus... Millbrook Barryton... Brinton... Rodney Sylvester... Altona... Blanchard Beal City... Weidman MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Havana 14.0 16.0 Wed 9 am CDT 16.0 16.0 15.8
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sanpete Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected, mainly near the lowest elevations of the upper Sanpete Valley. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected, except the colder valley locations like Panguitch where temperatures may fall as low as 21. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible. Rough conditions on area lakes. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alexander by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Alexander The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Thebes affecting Scott and Alexander Counties. Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau affecting Perry, Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Union, Scott and Alexander Counties. .The river has crested and is falling. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Thebes. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, The town of Gale begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 33.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday, May 21. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Thebes affecting Scott and Alexander Counties. Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau affecting Perry, Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Union, Scott and Alexander Counties. .The river has crested and is falling. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 34.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 24.9 feet Saturday, May 21. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 71.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 71.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 71.5 feet through Thursday morning. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy