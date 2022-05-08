ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Pros Reacts To Charles Oliveira Submits Justin Gaethje, Esparza Reclaims Title And Chandler Sleeps Ferguson

By Goran Odrljin
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC 274 PPV MMA event went down last night (Sat., May 7, 2022) from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In the main headliner bout, the first round of UFC 274 concludes with Charles Oliveira strangling Justin Gaethje after surviving knockdowns. Despite not being the champion, Oliviera proved to...

middleeasy.com

MiddleEasy

Mike Tyson Chats With Julianna Pena After Telling Everyone Amanda Nunes “Was Going To Kill Her”

Mike Tyson was not expecting Julianna Pena to pull off a win against Amanda Nunes. Pena talked about the production for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Julianna Pena shocked the world when she managed to secure a win against Amanda Nunes last December. Going into the bout as a big underdog, very few people expected Pena to come out on top. A man who didn’t believe she could do it was Mike Tyson who recently had a chat with Pena.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Tony Ferguson Breaks Silence After Brutal KO Loss To Michael Chandler At UFC 274: ‘We Were Just Getting Started’

Tony Ferguson has finally broken his silence after suffering a nasty second-round knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274. Ferguson was knocked out by Chandler on the main card of the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) in the second round. Chandler landed a beautiful front-kick to the face that landed perfectly, shutting Ferguson’s lights out early in the second round. It was the first time in his career that Ferguson was knocked unconscious.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz shares his thoughts on a potential fight with Charles Oliveira: “Just for the record I’d choke Oliveira easy”

UFC fan favourite Nate Diaz believes he’d be able to choke Charles Oliveira out if the two ever fought. One thing we all know to be true about Nate Diaz is that he knows how to make some noise on social media. Whether it be through calling out other fighters or just saying something outlandish, the veteran has the ability to get the entire mixed martial arts world talking about him – as we’re doing right now.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Fan tries to rush the octagon at UFC 274, gets launched by security

A disclaimer to all UFC fans: If you try to rush the octagon, bad things are going to happen. One particularly foolish fan found that out over the weekend at UFC 274. In a clip uploaded on Sunday by TikTok user Shriak Sharma, the offending attention-seeker vaults over a barrier in the stands and attempts to rush the cage amid the ensuing chaos of Charles Oliveira’s first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The young woman, who is unidentified in the clip, manages to climb just feet away from her goal — before promptly getting tossed to the floor by security in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
MiddleEasy

Georges St-Pierre: Dana White Lied To Me About Khabib Fight

Georges St-Pierre claims that UFC president Dana White lied to him when discussing a potential fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. “Rush” was recently a guest on the PBD Podcast to discuss his fight career, and during the appearance, the topic of the rumored fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov was mentioned. Prior to their respective retirements, both St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov wanted to test themselves against each other, however, the fight never came to fruition.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC 276 lineup announced including two title fights

The card for UFC 276 has been announced with two title fights, including Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, being confirmed. The International Fight Week card is always pretty important for the Ultimate Fighting Championship with the promotion going all out in order to create a real buzz around the product. Every year we tend to see an array of big events and fights being put on and in 2022, the UFC will not disappoint after they confirmed the current card is going to feature two title bouts on the billing.
UFC
MiddleEasy

(Video) Fan Tries To Scale Octagon At UFC 274, Gets Owned By Security

What if someone tried to climb into the Octagon? Well, we’d learn the answer to that exact question at UFC 274. In the aftermath of Charles Oliveira defeating Justin Gaethje, a not-so-smart fan thought it would be a good idea to rush to the cage. She’d quickly learn that UFC security doesn’t play around.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Donald Cerrone Plans To Retire After 2 More Fights Following UFC 274 Withdrawal

UFC veteran Donald Cerrone will retire after competing two more times in the organization. Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon scrapped from UFC 274. Cerrone was scheduled to take on another grizzled veteran in Joe Lauzon this past weekend at UFC 274. However, the fight was canceled after ‘Cowboy’ was forced to withdraw from the bout due to illness. Cerrone’s fight-day withdrawal was reportedly caused by food poisoning the night before the event at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.
UFC
The Ringer

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair Beat Each Other Into Sublime Smithereens

As much as the Seth Rollins–Cody Rhodes match—and the main event—lit up the message boards at last night’s Backlash show, my heart is with the brutal showdown for the SmackDown women’s championship. The “I Quit” match has a long and impressive history in pro wrestling. The first famous “I Quit” match was Tully Blanchard vs. Magnum T.A., at Starrcade 1985, a hellaciously violent match that ended with the virtuous babyface Magnum embracing his inner psychopath and driving a broken chair into Tully’s eye. The WWE has never really done a fully satisfying “I Quit” match—Rock vs. Mick Foley is the most famous and certainly delivered the brutality, with the Rock unloading with multiple concussive chair shots in front of Foley’s family, but it was marred by an unsatisfying overly cute finish with Rock playing a previous recording of Foley saying “I quit” over the arena speakers. Although it wasn’t gore-soaked like Magnum vs. Tully, in many ways the Ronda vs. Charlotte match on Sunday night had the same kind of ragged, unhinged violent energy that made that such a classic.
WWE
MiddleEasy

MMA Fighter Shockingly Reveals He Had Herpes Before Bout In Post-Fight Interview

In a rare glimpse of honesty, MMA fighter Joel Bauman opened up about a deeply personal subject. Bauman took on Reese Forest at Fury FC 61 this past weekend. ‘King Bau’ was looking to bounce back from his last loss to Josh Fremd earlier in February. The 30-year-old MMA fighter did just that as he got back to winning ways after finishing Forest via TKO in the second round.
UFC
Fightful

Charlotte Flair: 'I Have Nothing To Prove To Ronda Rousey At Backlash; If She Beats Me, She Cheated'

The Queen sits perched high atop WWE. Charlotte Flair has done just about everything there is to do in WWE. This past month at WrestleMania, she became the first woman in WWE to defeat Ronda Rousey in singles competition. Now, just hours before her I Quit rematch against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, Charlotte is talking about her accomplishments and why she doesn't need to prove anything anymore against Ronda Rousey.
WWE
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Saddened By Cain Velasquez’s Situation: ‘It Kills Me’

Daniel Cormier candidly opened up about his thoughts on Cain Velasquez’s situation. “DC” vowed to be always there to support his longtime pal. After being charged for allegedly shooting Harry Goulate, the man who is accused of molesting his four-year-old relative, Cain Velasquez could now be looking at possible jail time. Among the 10 charges, he is currently facing is attempted murder, and could end up spending three months behind bars. However, he will have his bail hearing on May 16 and plea hearing on June 16.
UFC
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

