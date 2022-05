Islam Makhachev called out Charles Oliveira for wanting to fight Nate Diaz. Rafael dos Anjos weighed in calling Makhachev “scared” to fight. After Charles Oliveira won his most recent outing against Justin Gaethje, he solidified his place as the top contender for lightweight gold. Many fighters in the division’s upper echelon took to calling out the Brazilian for the vacant strap. Among them is Islam Makhachev who criticized Oliveira for wanting to fight Nate Diaz. Rafael dos Anjos chimed in with some thoughts of his own on the situation.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO