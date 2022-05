Paul Felder puts the responsibility on Charles Oliveira for missing weight. Felder praised Oliveira for a stellar performance to beat Justin Gaethje this past weekend. This past weekend, Charles Oliveira made history when he became the first champion to lose his belt on the weighing scales. Former UFC lightweight competitor Paul Felder had weighed in on the issue and clarified his thoughts on the situation. Ahead of what was originally scheduled to be a title defense, Oliveira came in half a pound heavier than the championship limit. Despite the early setback, Oliveira dispatched Justin Gaethje in incredible fashion to secure a statement win.

UFC ・ 5 HOURS AGO