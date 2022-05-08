ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MO

Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in Benton County crash

By Meghan Drakas
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
BENTON, Co. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man was flown to the hospital on Saturday after being seriously hurt in a Benton County crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway crash report , 33-year-old Ricky Young was hurt after the truck he was driving went off the right side of the road along Highway BB at Allen Rd.

The truck then returned to the road and crossed the center of the road. It crossed back over the center and then ran off the right side of the road again, rolled over and hit a fence.

The truck was totaled in the crash and Young was flown to Independence, Mo. to be treated.

According to the report, Young was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

