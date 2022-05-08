1 dead after argument in gas station parking lot near Lake Mead, Walnut

Four masked suspects, one armed with a semi-automatic rifle, took items from a garage west of Shadow Mountain Park. Sparks Police say it happened Thursday about 1:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Meadowlands Drive. Police say the victim left his garage door open and was working in his backyard. Three suspects, described only as males in their teens or early 20s, got out of a white four-door Saturn parked on the street. A fourth suspect remained in the car. As the homeowner walked towards the garage, the lookout in the car alerted the others. The suspects ran back to the Saturn with stolen items and drove away. We have a picture of some of the suspects at KKOH.com. Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward.

SPARKS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO