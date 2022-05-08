ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Tree Giveaway (Reservations Required)

edinamn.gov
 3 days ago

The City of Edina is offering residents one of 11 types of young trees to plant on their property...

www.edinamn.gov

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Minnesota Reformer

A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it

Four months after a nonprofit called Somali TV Minnesota — a YouTube channel with 170,000 subscribers — endorsed his campaign, Sen. Omar Fateh introduced a bill that would give the nonprofit a half million dollars in state funding to provide arts and cultural programming. The post A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bison could soon be roaming land near Shakopee again

A plan to reintroduce bison on tribal land near Shakopee is under development. Questions remain on where, when, how and how many bison will be reintroduced, a spokesperson for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community told Bring Me The News. According to Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion, roadway pull-outs for viewing...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

What’s The Purpose Of The ‘No Mow May’ Movement?

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — The steamy weather has homeowners ready to tackle projects in the yard. But many are opting to keep their lawnmower in the shed all month. So, what is the purpose of the “No Mow May” movement? And will it impact your lawn’s health? Good Question. Jeff Wagner explains why the weather in the weeks ahead will be a key factor. It’s truly a sign of the times, like the literal sign we found in Pat Olson’s front yard stating she has no plans to mow her lawn this month. Edina is one of several cities encouraging homeowners to participate...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Anglers, Gardeners Urged To Beware Of Invasive Jumping Worm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientists are warning anglers and gardeners to beware of a slithering invasive creature that’s gaining ground in Minnesota — the jumping worm. Jumping worms are a type of earthworm native to Asia. While they might look like normal nightcrawlers, they forcefully thrash about like a snake when disturbed, almost as if they were jumping. Unlike their European counterparts, these earthworms are voracious eaters, turning topsoil into something that looks like coffee grounds, which leads to erosion. In an “expert alert” posted Tuesday by the University of Minnesota, Ryan Hueffmeier, a U of M Duluth professor, said it’s important...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

The Remarkable Way a Storm Can Help Green Up Your Lawn in Minnesota

One of the best things to help green up lawns here in Minnesota in the spring is to hope a few thunderstorms rumble our way. Ah, spring in Minnesota. That time of year when the snow has finally melted and your lawn is starting to dry out after that cold, soggy and windy April. But if your lawn is like mine, it's still kind of patchy and dead-looking. How do you get it to turn green again? Wait for a thunderstorm.
ROCHESTER, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's urban foraging movement blooms

To turn dandelions into a delicious snack, Tim Clemens encourages you to think like a rabbit. Driving the bites: As a member of the Twin Cities' growing foraging community, Clemens teaches nature-loving locals how to find — and eat — edible plants in their own backyards.In the case of dandelions, starting with the stem, before you "conveyor belt the whole thing," leaves you with the lasting taste of a sweet flower instead of bitter greens. The big picture: Collecting mushrooms, weeds and other edible vegetation in the wild is by no means new. The tradition has deep roots, including in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

