Tree Giveaway (Reservations Required)

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — The steamy weather has homeowners ready to tackle projects in the yard. But many are opting to keep their lawnmower in the shed all month. So, what is the purpose of the “No Mow May” movement? And will it impact your lawn’s health? Good Question. Jeff Wagner explains why the weather in the weeks ahead will be a key factor. It’s truly a sign of the times, like the literal sign we found in Pat Olson’s front yard stating she has no plans to mow her lawn this month. Edina is one of several cities encouraging homeowners to participate...

EDINA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO