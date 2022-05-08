ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

Local Artist Has Better Idea for Woodstock Way Sign

By Robyn Taylor
 3 days ago
I think it’s kind of nice when a road or highway gets a “name” in honor of an important person, people or event. In the Woodstock area of Ulster County, Route 375 between Routes 28 and 212 is now also called Levon Helm Memorial Boulevard in honor of the drummer of...

Poughkeepsie, NY
