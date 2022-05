“I really don’t know how the hell you knew it was coming,” a friend tweeted to me. This was in reference to a direct message I had sent his way Saturday night, just before the Canelo Alvarez-Dmitry Bivol light heavyweight title matchup. “I have to get this out before the opening bell,” I had admitted to him in a mad rush hours earlier. “I think Bivol wins.” This frankly represented a change in opinion on my part – a last second change of opinion no less. And the truth is it all had to do with Canelo’s ring walk. For the first time in my years covering the red haired star I got a sense of a lack of seriousness Saturday night as Canelo made his way to the ring. He actually seemed to be – prancing a bit.

