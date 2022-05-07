ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bleacher Report projects first-year impact of Ravens S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDCZ0_0fWjsJRw00

The Baltimore Ravens ended up having two first-round picks during the 2022 NFL draft, selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25. Both players are expected to play a big role in the success of the team for years to come due to their immense talent.

When projecting the first-year impacts of each 2022 first-round draft pick, Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report had favorable predictions for both Hamilton and Linderbaum. Starting with Hamilton, Wharton projects the safety to finish 2022 with 62 tackles, two sacks and one interception, talking about his potential role in the Baltimore defense.

“The 6’4″, 220-pounder will likely have a nontraditional role in Baltimore, though. Their depth chart is already filled with proven veteran talent like Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark. There’s room for Hamilton to earn playing time, but he may be more of a slot corner in some games and a blitzer in others…New Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald may opt to use Hamilton as a tight-end specialist because the AFC has several special talents. That’s a big task for a rookie, but there’s not an athlete on the team better qualified for that challenge than Hamilton.”

Moving onto Linderbaum, Wharton has him committing three penalties while giving up one sack. He explained that he believes that the Ravens are a great landing spot for the former Hawkeye.

“Baltimore is a great landing spot. The Ravens feature a ton of inside and outside zone running concepts with Jackson controlling the mesh point. Linderbaum can now offer Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman the unique ability to pull the center on lead block calls…Centers are rarely charged with sacks unless they play a dominant nose tackle. The AFC has some star defensive tackles but not many who will challenge Linderbaum one-on-one. The 22-year-old rookie should enjoy a long and successful career in Baltimore.”

Hamilton and Linderbaum will ideally have key roles in Baltimore during 2022, and as rookies they’ll likely be asked to contribute at a high level. Both have the potential to be long-term starters at their respective positions, and strong rookie seasons would go a long way to give the duo confidence for the rest of their NFL careers.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Report: Patriots Had Notable Visitor At Offseason Workout

The most notable changes that the New England Patriots made to their roster this offseason were to their coaching staff following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But one person who didn't join the staff has apparently been visiting the team. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Alabama offensive...
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

Pete Carroll Admits Seahawks Could Bring Back Veteran Player

The Seattle Seahawks have been working hard to fix their roster and get back to the playoffs this past offseason. To that end, head coach Pete Carroll isn't opposed to bringing back an unsigned veteran. In a recent interview with the Tacoma News Tribune, Carroll said that he has spoken...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bleacher Report#American Football#Notre Dame#Afc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses Baltimore's depth at safety

The Baltimore Ravens drafted multiple talented prospects below their projected draft spots and maintained their “best player available” mentality when it came to selecting players. One of Baltimore’s first-round picks was safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame. Hamilton was projected to go within the first 10 selections, but fell to the Ravens at No. 14. His position wasn’t one that was featured on many mock drafts as a team need, especially with the signing of Marcus Williams in free agency to go along with longtime Baltimore safety Chuck Clark.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Report: Where Peyton Manning, John Elway Stand On Broncos

Peyton Manning and John Elway have been suspiciously quiet about the bidding process to buy the Denver Broncos. There may be an obvious reason for that. There was a previous belief Manning and Elway would potentially team up and join a bidding group to purchase the AFC West franchise. However, both have remained on the sideline.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The biggest snubs to not get invited to the 2022 NBA combine or G League Elite Camp in Chicago

The NBA draft starts to take shape once the combine begins in Chicago, and we’re now less than a week away from that event kicking off. For the fourth year in a row, the process will begin with the G League Elite Camp. Forty-four prospects were invited to that camp, which takes place between May 16 and May 17. Then, a select few of those players will advance to the official NBA combine, where they will join the 78 players who were invited to those events, which will occur between May 18 and May 22.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vols to play Florida on CNBC

The USA Rugby 7s Collegiate National Championships will take place May 14-15 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia. Tennessee will play three matches Saturday. The USA Rugby 7s Collegiate National Championships will follow the Olympic format of seven players per side and seven minutes per half. Tennessee’s USA...
KENNESAW, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy