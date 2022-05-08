ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Pew research: religious affiliation can predict most abortion opinions

By Andrew Epperson
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31a4Ju_0fWjs5B100

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan group that tracks people’s opinions on social and political issues. Polling on abortion-related topics revealed religious affiliation can reveal a group’s opinion about abortion.

A religious landscape study charted data from 12 religions/belief systems. Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mormons and Evangelical Protestant Christians were among the most likely to think abortion should be illegal. Jews, Buddhists and non-religious people were among the most likely to think abortion should be legal.

Rabbi Barry Block leads Congregation B’Nai Israel in Little Rock. He said he was “devastated” when he learned about the leaked U.S. Supreme Court first-draft document that showed a majority of justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects abortion at a federal level.

“Judaism, from the very beginning, does not consider killing a fetus to be murder,” Block said.

Pew Research showed around 83% of Jewish people in America think abortion should be legal in most cases. Block said this has been fundamental to the faith since before Roe v. Wade was even formulated.

“Judaism has always taught that the welfare of the person who’s pregnant always takes precedence over that of the fetus,” Block said.

Pastor Ryan Rose works for Evangel Temple in Fort Smith, an Assembly of God church. Rose, a Republican running for a state representative seat, said abortion has become a key issue in Arkansas.

“I believe God’s word tells us He knew us before we were born in the womb,” Rose said. “He’s numbered the hairs on our head. We’re all God’s children. So are the ones who’ve just not gotten to be born.”

Pew Research revealed around 63% of Evangelical Protestant Christians think abortion should be illegal in most cases. Rose said Arkansans’ thoughts can be summed up in a colloquial nickname.

“The term, ‘The Bible Belt,’ is used pretty prolifically,” Rose said.

Research indicated Catholics, Muslims and historically Black Protestants are relatively split on abortion. Block said there are many faith-based groups in Arkansas, and they may formulate different opinions.


“They have the same right we do to practice their religion,” Block said.

Outliers exist across the state, as some evangelical Christians support the legal right to abortions, while some Jews think abortion should be illegal.

Pew Research does not declare support for any political issue, according to its website.

“We conduct public opinion polling, demographic research, content analysis and other data-driven social science research,” said a website post. “We do not take policy positions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Society
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Pew Research#Mormons#Judaism#The Pew Research Center#Jews#Buddhists#Rabbi#Congregation B Nai#U S Supreme Court#Jewish#Assembly Of God#Republican
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Pro-Choice Susan Collins Put a Stake in the Heart of Roe

Nearly four years ago, against the wishes of the majority of her constituents, Sen. Susan Collins cast a critical vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. In a lengthy speech explaining her decision, the Republican from Maine brushed off concerns that Kavanaugh would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. Even among Supreme Court nominees, Collins said, Kavanaugh’s respect for precedent was exceptionally solid.
MAINE STATE
TIME

The World’s Most ‘Pro-Life’ Nations Offer a Grim Preview of America's Future

A few years ago, in a small home off an uneven road in Honduras, I got a little peek into what life is like when abortion is illegal. There, I met a woman in her early 20s, who for privacy I’ll call Alma. She lived with her family and a smattering of extremely cute animals – there were a few little dogs, a kitten or two, a hen and her chicks. Months earlier, Alma had had stillbirth – she hadn’t even known she was pregnant, she told me. Doctors, though, suspected that she had taken medication to induce an abortion. They called the police. When I met Alma, she was awaiting trial.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Colleen Sheehy Orme

When a Narcissist Gets Angry

The Psychology Today article 8 Signs of Narcissistic Rage explores the impact of anger on an individual with Narcissistic personality disorder. "Narcissistic rage can be defined as intense anger, aggression, or passive-aggression when a narcissist experiences a setback or disappointment, which shatters his (or her) illusions of grandiosity, entitlement, and superiority, and triggers inner adequacy, shame, and vulnerability."
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Debate the Existence of the Human Soul

The soul, once the purview of religion and spirituality, has received renewed attention from professionals in various science-based disciplines. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Britannica.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Psychology Today, Time Magazine, The New Yorker, The National Academy of Science, and Evolution News & Science Today.
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy