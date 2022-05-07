ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, S Kyle Hamilton have hilarious exchange on Twitter

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdIAD_0fWjrwOi00

The Baltimore Ravens have multiple players who are active on Twitter, sharing their thoughts and opinions as well as engaging with fans. It gives them an opportunity to let their personalities show, and we also see them talking with their Baltimore teammates on the platform.

On Saturday, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey tweeted at one of his new teammates in rookie safety Kyle Hamilton, sharing Instagram direct messages that he sent to the former Notre Dame star, sharing a picture of a McLaren and said that if the first-year player could get it for him as a gift it would be “solid”.

Soon after, Hamilton tweeted back at Humphrey with a bit of playful graphic design work.

Humphrey saw Hamilton’s tweet, and accepted his offer.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ravens help Lamar Jackson with key addition to stable of RBs

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to bounce back in 2022 after missing out on the playoffs last season with an 8-9 record. They lost their last six games in a row and basically blew any chances of making the postseason. One strength of the Ravens’ offense though was their run game, ranking third in the NFL. However, most of that damage came from Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Gets Sucker Punched in Club – Watch

Somone recently took a swing at 6ix9ine in a Miami club, and it was caught on camera. Last night (April 27), 6ix9ine showed up at Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami. As he was leaving around 2 a.m., someone hit the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant with a sucker punch. In video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Tekashi and his security detail are seen filing out of the club. As the rapper passes one intrepid clubgoer, the guy takes a swing at 6ix9ine. The punch appears to connect with the back of 6ix9ine's head before Tekashi's security guard can react. After the punch is thrown, the scene becomes chaotic.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Notre Dame#Mclaren#Kyledhamilton
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Distractify

What Is Sage Steele's Net Worth? The Anchor Is Suing ESPN

Sage Steele is an iconic woman who has found major success in the sports world. The talented anchor first started her career as a sports reporter for WSBT-TV in South Bend, Ind., in 1997. Since then, Sage has been on fire with landing various gigs, including SportsCenter daytime coverage of the NBA Finals in 2012 and 2013.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins' Wife Shares Message On His Birthday

Dwayne Haskins' wife Kalabrya just posted a beautiful tribute to Dwayne on what would've been his 25th birthday. She shared the emotional message on her Instagram page, which shows numerous photos and videos before he tragically passed away on Apr. 9. "King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Troy Aikman Was Stunned By Monday Night Football Stat

Troy Aikman couldn't believe what he was told during his interview on Good Morning America today. During the interview, Aikman was told he had a 13-9 record on Monday nights during his NFL career. He couldn't believe it. "13 and nine? What!," he said. Take a look. Aikman and Joe...
NFL
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Gets Sleeve Of Tattoos Honoring QB After Death

Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, is continuing to honor her late husband in the aftermath of his tragic death by getting several tattoos -- including one of the former NFL player's face -- on her arms. Kalabrya, who married Dwayne in 2021, showed off the new ink over the weekend ......
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy