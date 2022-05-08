ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Unbeaten Bivol posts upset of Canelo with unanimous decision

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol retained his title Saturday night...

Isner confident despite tall task vs. Nadal at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — John Isner believes in his chances against Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Italian Open. The 37-year-old American isn’t ready to retire and wants to add some fun to the back end of his career traveling the tour in Europe with his wife and three kids. But there’s serious business against Nadal on Wednesday and Isner tells The Associated Press in an interview that he thinks Nadal may be a bit lower on confidence after a recent injury layoff. Novak Djokovic won his opening match by beating Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-2. Bianca Andreescu advanced when Emma Raducani retired due to a lower back injury.
TENNIS
PGA Tour denies releases for players in Saudi-funded event

The PGA Tour is denying releases to golfers who want to play in the first Saudi-funded tournament next month in England. It’s a bold move by Commissioner Jay Monahan in trying to quash Greg Norman’s latest bid to start a rival league. The first LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9th through 11th at Centurion Golf Club outside of London. It has a 48-man field competing for a $20 million purse with $4 million to the winner. Players risk losing PGA Tour membership if they still choose to play without a release. The tour informed all players of the situation in a memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press.
GOLF
Road teams sweep unusual A’s-Tigers doubleheader

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal led the Tigers to a 6-0 win over Oakland as the visiting team in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout. With the Athletics as the visiting team in the second game, 25-year-old Adrian Martinez (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut to help Oakland to a 4-1 victory. In a matchup of last-place teams, Detroit ended a 27-inning scoreless streak in the opener. Oakland (12-19) then won for the second time in 12 games and sent the Tigers (9-21) to their seventh loss in eight games.
DETROIT, MI
Judge hits 3-run HR in 9th to give Yanks 6-5 win over Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a mammoth three-run drive in the ninth inning for his first walk-off home run in the major leagues to give the New York Yankees a 6-5 comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Giancarlo Stanton tied it with a three-run shot in the sixth, and the Yankees rallied for their 14th victory in 16 games after three Toronto ejections left the angry Blue Jays seeing red. New York overcame a shaky start from Luis Severino and improved to 21-8, the best record in the majors. George Springer launched a leadoff homer for Toronto, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth that helped the Blue Jays take a 5-3 lead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Booker scores 28, Suns rout Mavericks 110-80 for 3-2 lead

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 20 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-80 night to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns used a huge third quarter to turn a tight game into a comfortable win. Phoenix opened up the second half on an 11-4 run for a 61-50 lead. Mavs coach Jason Kidd called for a timeout, but it did little to stop the onslaught. The Suns led 82-60 going into the fourth with Booker pouring in 12 points during the third. Dallas Luka Doncic finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds.
NBA
Wood helps Giants beat Rockies for 9th straight meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched into the sixth inning and didn’t allow an earned run, Brandon Belt had an RBI double in his return to the lineup and the San Francisco Giants won their ninth straight against the Colorado Rockies, 9-2. Curt Casali added three hits and two RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four straight since losing five in a row. Wood lost his previous two starts. He got into jam in the first inning before getting Elias Díaz to strike out looking, and the left-hander also fanned Garrett Hampson looking to end the fourth with a runner on second after the Rockies scored an unearned run.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

