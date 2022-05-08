ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Coach Bryant's Timeless Reminder For Mother's Day

By J.R. Moore
 3 days ago
Historic Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant's words of wisdom on Mother's Day will never get stale. Despite the commercial his quote is from originally airing in the 1970s, Bryant's advice lasts through any generation. The advertisement was originally produced by telephone company South Central Bell and features Byrant in...

