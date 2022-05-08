ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The hottest used cars on the market right now in each state

By iSeeCars, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fb9n7_0fWjrREJ00

( iSeeCars ) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. Demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in March over February, as elevated car prices may have deterred consumers from buying a car until prices stabilize.

Analyzing over 150,000 car sales in March 2022, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average used car takes 52.9 days to sell.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

What were March’s fastest-selling used cars across the country? Here are the used vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – March 2022
State Vehicle Average Days to Sell
Alabama Dodge Charger 27.3
Alaska GMC Sierra 1500 28.9
Arizona Ram 1500 29.3
Arkansas Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 41.9
California INFINITI Q60 15.9
Colorado Nissan Rogue 25.9
Connecticut Nissan Sentra 41.1
Delaware Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 32.4
Florida Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 21.0
Georgia Subaru Outback 27.3
Hawaii Ford Escape 51.1
Idaho Tesla Model 3 28.4
Illinois Kia Soul 39.1
Indiana Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 25.6
Iowa Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 38.8
Kansas Nissan Rogue 44.8
Kentucky Dodge Charger 33.7
Louisiana Hyundai Tucson 34.6
Maine Nissan Murano 17.6
Maryland Hyundai Sonata 30.2
Massachusetts Volkswagen Tiguan 39.6
Michigan Jeep Grand Cherokee 35.0
Minnesota Honda Accord 42.7
Mississippi Honda HR-V 18.0
Missouri Chevrolet Tahoe 43.3
Montana Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 34.9
Nebraska Toyota 4Runner 20.9
Nevada Hyundai TUCSON 37.5
New Hampshire Tesla Model 3 32.1
New Jersey Toyota Camry 40.9
New Mexico Cadillac XT5 24.0
New York Volkswagen Tiguan 17.0
North Carolina Toyota Tacoma 26.3
North Dakota Hyundai SONATA 21.6
Ohio Toyota Tacoma 26.4
Oklahoma Tesla Model 3 29.3
Oregon Dodge Charger 30.5
Pennsylvania Chevrolet Equinox 26.0
Rhode Island Toyota Highlander 20.6
South Carolina Chevrolet Malibu 28.7
South Dakota Toyota Sienna 22.0
Tennessee Hyundai Elantra 36.5
Texas Toyota Tacoma 36.3
Utah Chevrolet Tahoe 20.5
Vermont Tesla Model 3 22.0
Virginia Chevrolet Equinox 56.6
Washington Jeep Compass 31.7
West Virginia Toyota Tacoma 33.6
Wisconsin Dodge Charger 27.3
Wyoming GMC Sierra 1500 28.9
  • The fastest-selling used car in the most states is the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in five.
  • SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 26 states.
  • The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the INFINITI Q60 in California, which takes 15.9 days to sell.

Buyers who are making a used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.

More from iSeeCars.com:

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $336 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, The Hottest Cars on the Market Now in Each State , originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested after teen shot in Hanford, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are under arrest following a shooting that injured a 15-year-old in Hanford over the weekend, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say the unidentified victim was shot in the leg in the area of the 600 block of S. Redington Street. Nearby officers spotted a vehicle leaving the […]
HANFORD, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Selling Car in America

The car industry in America is a mess. A shortage of the chips used in car electronics and navigation systems has shuttered assembly lines, hurt dealers, and undermined manufacturer earnings. Because of the shortage, some cars are flying off dealer lots, and the hottest-selling car in America is the Honda CR-V. Car prices, both new […]
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Used Cars#Vehicles#New Cars#Hyundai Tucson#Iseecars Com#Sell Alabama#Dodge#Gmc Sierra#Georgia Subaru Outback#Idaho Tesla Model#Kia Soul#Indiana Jeep#Iowa Jeep#Kansas Nissan Rogue#Louisiana Hyundai#34 6 Maine#Volkswagen#Honda#Nebraska
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy