Long Beach Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava could have given up volleyball a long time ago. The five-star signal-caller received his first football scholarship offer when he was a freshman, and committed to Tennessee last month. But there he was in the gym at Canyon High in Anaheim last week, putting on a show on the volleyball court in a four-set Jackrabbit loss in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO