We are going to be soaking up the sunshine, heat, & humidity today, as highs soar to the middle & upper 80s. It will be breezy as well, ushering in the humidity, which will make it feel more like the low/mid 90s. Stay cool, safe, & hydrated today! And be sure to dress the kiddos in the shorts for school, they will need to stay as cool as possible as well.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO