Albertville, MN

Planning for 2022 Albertville Friendly City Days is underway

 3 days ago

Festivals are a summer tradition across Minnesota, and after a pause in festivals last year due to COVID, Albertville Friendly City Days organizers are planning to host the festival in 2022. The 35th annual Albertville Friendly City Days event is scheduled for June 8-12.

The event is packed with fun and entertainment for all ages. The event historically includes rides, games, sporting tournaments, car show, craft fair, city-wide garage sale, Grande Day parade, live music and entertainment and fabulous food, including pork chop and spaghetti dinners.

Other fair foods at Albertville Friendly City Days include favorites like cheese curds, mini donuts, pizza, ice cream, foot long hot dogs and authentic Chinese and Mexican food. Midwest Rides brings its carnival to Central Park with more than 30 rides and games, and live music acts perform Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening.

